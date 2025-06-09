MONTREAL, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - At its annual general meeting, the Association des médecins gériatres du Québec (Québec's association of geriatric physicians, known by its French abbreviation AMGQ) has acclaimed Dr. Julia Chabot to a two-year term as Chair of the Board of Directors and Association President.

Dr. Chabot assumes her duties with a clear vision of the future of geriatrics in Québec and, to that end, is advancing the idea of a more concerted approach through the creation of the Programme québécois de gériatrie (Québec geriatrics program, or PQG).

"With the Québec population aging at an increasing pace, it is more vital than ever that we adapt our healthcare environment and emphasize prevention so as to meet the growing needs of the elderly, no matter where they live or receive care," Dr. Chabot said. "In the AMGQ's view, developing a PQG will enable a better response to that situation. We would like the Health and Social Service Ministry and other partners to make vital contributions to our thinking process as we work to develop this program."

For example, the responding geriatrician project, which was recently the subject of an agreement, perfectly captures the essence of PQG. "Making sure that more people have access to geriatric expertise is a key priority for us," Dr. Chabot continued. "For me and the entire AMGQ membership, this agreement is the culmination of months of hard work, and we are delighted with the result. We are eager to get down to work to ensure its successful implementation across the network, first through pilot projects and then more widely," she concluded.

A renewed Board of Directors

In addition to the appointment of Dr. Chabot as Chair, Dr. Chantal Paré has been named Vice-Chair of the Association. The Board of Directors consists of the following officers:

Dr. Julia Chabot, Chair

Dr. Chantal Paré, Vice-Chair

Dr. Thiên Tuong Minh Vu , Treasurer

, Treasurer Dr. Michael Stiffel, Secretary

Dr. Julie Kirouac Laplante, Member Responsible for Continuous Professional Development

Dr. Alex Halme, Advisor

Dr. Carolane Rioux, Advisor

AMGQ outgoing Chair and President Dr. Jacques Morin concludes his term of office with a sense of having accomplished his duties, and sees the future in a positive light. "I have no doubt that, with such a strong and committed Board of Directors, the AMGQ is well positioned for the future. I take this opportunity to thank all of our members for the trust they have placed in me these past few years, and for their dedication to delivering quality care to Quebecers," he said.

