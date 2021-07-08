Blackbaud peer-to-peer fundraising solution has officially arrived in Canada to power a new way of fundraising

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced the general availability of a new peer-to-peer fundraising solution in Canada that will enable charities to connect their supporters to the power of JustGiving®, the world's largest giving platform, without subscription or set-up costs.

JustGiving, founded in the UK in 2000 and acquired by Blackbaud in 2017, is a proven charity crowdfunding platform. Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising™, powered by JustGiving, brings the benefits of JustGiving's peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities and data insights to Blackbaud's portfolio, enabling charities and nonprofits to create cohesive fundraising strategies, more deeply engage their supporters and raise more funds to advance their causes.

As Canadian social good organizations recover from the challenges brought on by COVID-19, Blackbaud's turnkey solution will help them harness the passion of their supporters, turning them into advocates. Organizations will be able to raise more funds digitally—even while their communities are remote.

"We've already seen so much good generated by this tool. It has helped more than 27 million users around the world raise billions of dollars for the nonprofits and causes they care about. In fact, Canadian organizations have already raised over a million dollars during our early access program," said Allan Hoffmann, president and general manager of Blackbaud's operations in Canada. "We're putting easy-to-use fundraising technology in the hands of Canadians who are ready to take action—that's what we're most excited about. We look forward to celebrating fundraising achievements led by Canadians."

With Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving social good organizations can:

Multiply their reach and fundraising campaign potential exponentially by giving their supporters the ability to create related pages that have easy social media integration

Take their campaigns and mission online, bringing together remote communities digitally who would otherwise not be able to connect

Easily support less-experienced fundraisers with automated coaching emails to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and framework they need to hit and exceed their fundraising goals

Provide anyone on their team access to design and export flexible custom reports

Easily and efficiently report on results using the tool's seamless integration with Blackbaud eTapestry®, and additional integrations coming later this year

And individual fundraisers can:

Join forces with social good organizations by creating, sharing and growing their own fundraising pages or donating directly to the organization

Take a DIY approach to fundraising by dedicating funds from events such as birthdays and weddings to charities, or by combining activities they already love, like exercising or baking, to raise funds for good

Drive more impact by fundraising in teams

Leverage community-based fundraising, in-memoriam giving, livestreaming and fitness events

Proven Success

Over the past year, fundraising champions like the late Captain Sir Tom Moore have proven the difference individual supporters can make when they rally around causes they care about. Captain Tom set a goal of walking 100 laps in his garden before his 100th birthday to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together, which supports the UK's National Health Service (NHS). He ultimately raised an astounding £38.97 million through JustGiving, creating a lasting legacy.

With today's release, Canadian social good organizations will now be able to engage passionate individual supporters and connect them to their organization's initiatives and appeals. Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising has had an exceptional track record globally, with nearly 30,000 charities around the world currently using the solution.

During the early access program, Canada's iconic Science World used the solution to power its clever Nerd-a-thon. "From our point of view, it was efficient, easy, secure, and allowed us to personalize the campaign for what we needed in our brand and our message," said Nancy Roper, Science World's vice president of development. The "World Needs More Nerds" campaign raised more than CA$450,000 in only six months.

The solution is now available to any charity, public foundation or private foundation registered with the Canada Revenue Agency. For more information, visit https://www.blackbaud.ca/products/blackbaud-peer-to-peer-fundraising-powered-by-justgiving/.

