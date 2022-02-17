Feb 17, 2022, 07:30 ET
First-Of-Its-Kind Summit Will Celebrate Success, Dismantle Discrimination, and Open Opportunities for Black Business People in Canada
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - A disruptive Black Business Summit is set to launch in Canada for the first time, gathering hundreds of Black leaders to celebrate Black success, dismantle discrimination and empower the Black business community. The inaugural virtual event, with legendary keynote speakers Mike "Pinball" Clemons and award-winning playwright & author Trey Anthony, seeks to 'change the game' for Black entrepreneurs, youth and business people—groups that have historically been left out of, or excluded from, Canada's critical business services.
"It's important as Black business owners to take a stand," says Keynote Speaker Trey Anthony. "My own personal call to action is to make a difference in this world, and not only the world, but in my own life."
The Summit, hosted by the Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society, seeks to change the country's mainstream business landscape, where Black youth and Black entrepreneurs have been historically underrepresented and marginalized. The event, which is free for Black attendees, will empower Black business to overcome obstacles and open opportunities—creating a brighter Black future by building generational wealth through entrepreneurship and business. The event will also feature ministers from both provincial and federal governments.
"Supporting the Black entrepreneurial community to execute on clear business goals is great for all Canadians," says Keynote Speaker Mike "Pinball" Clemons.
"This is just the beginning of changing the game for Black Business," says Candace Lauren, Summit Host and Director of Communications at the BEBC. "Within a year of the summit, attendees will be five times more likely to access mainstream support, create more than 700 jobs, and grow their revenues and export activities ten times that of Black business owners who do not attend the conference. This is part of systemic change the world needs to see."
About the Summit
February 24th - 9:00am PST / Noon EST
https://bebcblackbusinesssummit.cventevents.com/
- FREE for Black entrepreneurs, youth and business people
- $49 General Admission
Powered by CVENT and supported by TD, BDC, EDC Westland Insurance, Procurement Canada and many more.
SOURCE Black Entrepreneurs & Businesses of Canada Society
For further information: Media Contact: Jeremy Hunka, Media Liaison, Black Entrepreneurs & Businesses of Canada Society, 778-710-0329, [email protected], www.bebcsociety.org
