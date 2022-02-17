"It's important as Black business owners to take a stand," says Keynote Speaker Trey Anthony. "My own personal call to action is to make a difference in this world, and not only the world, but in my own life . "

The Summit, hosted by the Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society , seeks to change the country's mainstream business landscape, where Black youth and Black entrepreneurs have been historically underrepresented and marginalized. The event, which is free for Black attendees, will empower Black business to overcome obstacles and open opportunities—creating a brighter Black future by building generational wealth through entrepreneurship and business. The event will also feature ministers from both provincial and federal governments.

"Supporting the Black entrepreneurial community to execute on clear business goals is great for all Canadians," says Keynote Speaker Mike "Pinball" Clemons.

"This is just the beginning of changing the game for Black Business," says Candace Lauren, Summit Host and Director of Communications at the BEBC. "Within a year of the summit, attendees will be five times more likely to access mainstream support, create more than 700 jobs, and grow their revenues and export activities ten times that of Black business owners who do not attend the conference. This is part of systemic change the world needs to see."

About the Summit

February 24th - 9:00am PST / Noon EST

https://bebcblackbusinesssummit.cventevents.com/

FREE for Black entrepreneurs, youth and business people

$49 General Admission

Powered by CVENT and supported by TD, BDC, EDC Westland Insurance, Procurement Canada and many more.

