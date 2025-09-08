TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government's decision to introduce biofuel production incentives is a significant step toward revitalizing the domestic energy sector and securing Canadian jobs, says Unifor.

"Canada's energy security must remain a top priority," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "By strengthening the biodiesel and renewable diesel markets, we have an opportunity to create good jobs and strengthen the Canadian energy supply chain."

New biofuel production incentives can boost industry

The initiative, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, will allocate over $370 million over two years to support domestic producers. This move aims to stabilize Canada's biofuel sector in response to new U.S. subsidies and policies undermining Canadian energy exports.

The federal government's decision follows similar moves by the B.C. and Ontario governments to mandate minimum domestic content requirements in biodiesel, and Unifor is encouraging all provinces to take this step.

"Unifor members have been at the forefront of advocating for regulation modernization and investment in the biofuels sector," said Payne. "We look forward to working with government and industry on other initiatives that grow Canadian jobs in the domestic market."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

