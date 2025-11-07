First Student school bus drivers in Owen Sound and Kincardine ratify contracts by at least 80%

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - First Student Canada school bus drivers in Owen Sound and Kincardine have ratified new three-year collective agreements with their employer that addresses gaps in wages.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for standing up for our First Student Bus members--fighting for a decent wage and the ability to verify the amount of time they're driving on the road," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor Local 4268 represents these First Student units--42 members and two apprentices in Kincardine--voted in favour of their contract by 80% on Nov. 6. The 105 members in Owen Sound held their vote the same night and their contract ratified by 85%.

These contracts see wage increases of 13% over the three years, increases to the members' Health Spending Account, and increases to tool allowance and work boot compensation, among other improvements.

Both contracts will expire March 31, 2028.

"This contract will help alleviate some pressure for our First Student bus drivers, who are part-time workers," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

"We believe in the ability to challenge equal pay for equal time worked, no less."

A third unit--in Georgetown--will vote on their tentative agreement on Mon., Nov. 10. If they do not ratify the deal, these 110 members could go on strike the same day.

This group voted for strike action in June at 97%.

The Georgetown unit, which are negotiating their first contract, service the Halton Catholic District School Board, Halton District School Board and a few routes for Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir and Conseil Scolaire Viamonde. The routes primarily service Georgetown, Milton and Acton and impact roughly 6,000 students.

Unifor represents 20,000 members across the road transportation sector, with over 2,000 school bus drivers.

