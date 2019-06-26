New Billboard Celebrates Northwestern Ontario Forest Sector

Representing a collaborative effort of more than 40 organizations, the It Takes A Forest initiative promotes and increases awareness of Ontario's world-class forests and forest management practices. The initiative aims to reach Ontarians across the province with fact-based information and spread the message that forests are central to our lives.

"The forest sector is a critical part of Northern Ontario's economic backbone, and has been supporting families and communities for generations," said Jenny Tallman, Chair of CCSIC, a committee dedicated to fostering understanding and supporting the growth of sustainable forest management through the Sustainable Forestry Initiative program across Ontario and Manitoba. "CCSIC adds its voice to the It Takes a Forest initiative to help raise awareness on the environmental, social, and economic wealth that public forests offer."

The billboard is located on Highway 17, 45 km southeast of Dryden, just outside of Borups Corners. It depicts the impact that the forest sector has on the provincial economy. According to recent estimates, forestry supports 180,000 jobs across Ontario, playing an integral part in ensuring the survival of more than 260 communities – many of which are situated in northern and rural areas.

"A sustainable forestry sector is fundamentally important to the region's economy and ecosystem," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and MPP for Kenora- Rainy River. "This initiative will help build a better understanding of how Ontario forests are sustainably managed and their importance to all Ontarians."

Bonny Skene, Regional Public Affairs Manager at Domtar Inc., believes it is important for all Ontarians to understand and appreciate the value of our forest resources. "Forests clean our air and water and support our physical and mental health. They create jobs and sustain communities," said Skene. "The forest sector is especially important in Northwestern Ontario due to its contributions to the economy and investments in local communities," Skene went on to say. Domtar Inc.'s Dryden Mill first began production 1913; it is now the largest employer in Dryden with upwards of 300 workers.

This is one of fourteen billboards to be established under the It Takes a Forest initiative, and the fifth to be erected in Northern Ontario. Each billboard shares information on the many values our forests provide, from wildlife habitat to carbon sequestration to wood products.

"These billboards are important, sharing the message that the forest sector is sustainable from an environmental standpoint, as well as from a social and economic perspective," said Seth Kursman, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Government Affairs for Resolute Forest Products. Resolute, a global leader in the forest products industry, has made considerable investments in Northwestern Ontario, totaling over $250 million over the past several years. "When done sustainably, each part of the process from planting trees to manufacturing wood products to using residuals for bio-energy supports a healthy environment and puts value back into local communities."

According to Dave Legg, General Manager of Dryden Forest Management Company Ltd., "Sustainable forest management is the foundation upon which social, economic, and environmental forest benefits and values are built. All Ontarians should be proud of our world class forest management practices." The Dryden Forest Management Company Ltd. manages the Dryden Forest, which encompasses 136,000 hectares.

Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario, echoed this sentiment. "By managing our forests in a responsible and sustainable manner, we're able to provide for a variety of social, ecological, and economic values over the long-term. The It Takes a Forest initiative, and these billboards, help this important message to spread."

For more information on It Takes A Forest, visit www.ittakesaforest.ca or follow activities on Twitter and Facebook @ittakesaforest.

About CCSIC

The SFI Program is a comprehensive system of principles, objectives and performance measures developed by foresters, conservationists and scientists that when put into practice, ensures forests are being managed in a sustainable manner. The standard is based on a set of core principles that address economic, environmental, cultural and legal factors, as well as a commitment to continual improvement. The Central Canada SFI Implementation Committee (CCSIC) promotes and fosters understanding of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and encourages the implementation of sustainable forestry practices to wood suppliers, landowners and the public. To learn more, visit www.sficentralcanada.org.



About Domtar Inc.

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $5.1 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

Produits forestiers Résolu en bref

Produits forestiers Résolu est un chef de file mondial de l'industrie des produits forestiers offrant une grande variété de produits, notamment de la pâte commerciale, des papiers tissus, des produits du bois, du papier journal et des papiers pour usages spéciaux, qu'elle commercialise dans près de 70 pays. La Société possède ou exploite quelque 40 installations ainsi que des actifs de production d'électricité aux États-Unis et au Canada. La totalité des terrains forestiers sous la gestion de Résolu ont été certifiés conformes, par des experts indépendants, à des normes d'aménagement forestier durable reconnues mondialement. Les actions de Produits forestiers Résolu se négocient sous le symbole RFP à la Bourse de New York et à la Bourse de Toronto.

Résolu a reçu des prix de reconnaissance, à l'échelle régionale, nord-américaine et mondiale, pour son leadership en matière de responsabilité sociale et de développement durable ainsi que pour ses pratiques commerciales. Vous trouverez un complément d'information sur www.pfresolu.com.

About Dryden Forest Management Company Ltd.

The Dryden Forest Management Company Limited (DFMC) provides sustainable forest management to achieve a healthy, sustainable ecosystem vital to the well-being of the forest and regional communities. DFMC is committed to managing the Dryden Forest sustainably through the integration of environmental, economic and social values. Sustainable forest management practices balance the interests of all Dryden Forest stakeholders, while ensuring a sustainable and predictable supply of quality wood fibre. To learn more, visit www.dryenforest.ca.



About Forests Ontario

Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. We promote Canada's greatest natural resource – our forests – because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

About It Takes A Forest

It Takes A Forest is a collaborative led by Forests Ontario and local, like-minded individuals and organizations. It delivers fact-based information to the public about forests and forest products, and the role they play in sustaining our growing economy, mitigating climate change and creating healthy environments. Visit www.ittakesaforest.ca or follow us @ItTakesAForest

