New bill on government efficiency - Héma-Québec wishes to reassure the public about the continuity of organ donation services

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the introduction on November 5 of a bill aimed at improving government efficiency, which will, among other things, result in the transfer of responsibility for organ donation and transplantation processes from Transplant Québec to Héma-Québec, the latter wishes to reassure the public, Transplant Québec staff, and stakeholders across the health network. Héma-Québec's top priority is to ensure the full and unconditional continuity of organ donation and transplantation services before, during, and after this transfer. This process will rely heavily on the smooth and seamless integration of Transplant Québec's staff expertise.

This integration will undoubtedly be facilitated by the close working relationship that already exists between the two organizations. With respective yet complementary responsibilities for human tissue and organ donation, Héma-Québec and Transplant Québec have maintained multiple communication channels in the field for many years and have often had the opportunity to collaborate. Supported by their many partners within the health network, both organizations are well equipped to make this transition a success for the benefit of Quebecers, patients, donors, and their families.

Finally, it should be noted that Québec is the only province in Canada where tissues and organs are not managed by the same organization, and that Héma-Québec's mission extends well beyond blood donation. The organization successfully integrated the management of human tissue donation in 2001 and became the sole distributor of human tissues in December 2024. Over the years, it has also taken on the management of the cord blood bank (2004), the stem cell donor registry (2013), and the public human milk bank (2014). In 2024–2025, Héma-Québec distributed nearly 7,700 human tissues to hospitals across the province. These include five categories of tissue: ocular (corneas and globes), cardiac valves, arterial tissue, skin tissue, and musculoskeletal tissue (tendons and bones).

The news release issued on November 5, 2025, is available on Héma-Québec's website: https://www.hemaquebec.ca/en/about/press-room/press-releases/hema-quebec-acknowledges-government-intention-add-organ-donation-activities.

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has more than 1,900 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers' milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 human-derived biological products to Québec hospitals every year to meet patients' needs.

