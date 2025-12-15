MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - At the government's request, Transplant Québec and Héma-Québec will begin discussions in the coming weeks to define a sustainable and forward-looking model of collaboration. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to streamlining processes, creating synergies, and improving the efficiency of organ and tissue donation services in Québec, for the benefit of patients, their loved ones, families, health-care professionals, and the Québec public.

Staff positions will be maintained under all models being considered, as employees' expertise is highly valued and widely recognized.

Both organizations will draw on their respective expertise and best practices to explore collaborative approaches that support a solution benefiting all parties. This work aims to strengthen performance and service quality while upholding the highest standards of safety, transparency, and compassion.

As part of this process, the implementation timeline will include a phase of discussion and consultation with patient groups, as well as with health-care system partners involved in organ donation and transplantation, with the goal of developing a solution that benefits everyone and ultimately saves more lives.

The discussions will lead to recommendations that will be submitted to the Government of Québec and will help guide the next steps, in a spirit of openness and collaboration.

