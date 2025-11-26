MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Héma-Québec took part yesterday in the hearings held by the National Assembly's Committee on Public Finance regarding Bill No. 7, which would transfer to Héma-Québec the responsibility for coordinating the organ donation and transplantation process, a role currently carried out by Transplant Québec. The organization submitted a brief on the matter--available on Héma-Québec's website--which outlines, among other things, the key conditions required for a successful transition.

The session with the Committee on Public Finance also gave Héma-Québec an opportunity to reach out to the people most affected by this change, who have voiced legitimate concerns in recent weeks. This includes, first and foremost, individuals waiting for a transplant, as well as the staff of Transplant Québec and medical teams in hospital centres. The transition will only work if we listen closely to the people directly involved in the organ donation and transplantation journey and respond to what they tell us.

In the coming weeks, Héma-Québec intends to work with the Government of Québec and Transplant Québec to identify the most appropriate solutions, always with the ultimate goal of ensuring that this transfer of responsibilities serves the best interests of the Québec population. Among the options being considered is the possibility of integrating Transplant Québec as a subsidiary. This would entail no short-term changes to the organization's operations or management, while allowing the Transplant Québec team to maintain its sense of connection to its mission.

"This would be a unique opportunity to preserve Transplant Québec's brand identity, structure, and expertise, while enabling it to benefit from Héma-Québec's robust infrastructure and complementary strengths as we look to the future," said Nathalie Fagnan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Héma-Québec. "Together, we can build an even stronger organ donation and transplantation system for Québec--one that increases the number of transplants for the benefit of patients, donors, and their families."

