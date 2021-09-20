NEW Bike Share Toronto Corporate Membership Discount for Employees of Participating Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) today announced a new corporate discount for Bike Share Toronto annual memberships in support of Toronto's "Return to Office" campaign.

Effective immediately, Companies who enroll as a corporate partner with Bike Share Toronto during the return to office period, will have the opportunity to offer their employees the special discount on either an "Annual 30" or "Annual 45" Bike Share membership.

In addition, Bike Share Toronto is making the program available to Universities and Colleges to support their staff and students.

"The TPA is committed to working in close collaboration with our city partners to ensure a swift, healthy, and safe recovery from the effects of the pandemic," said TPA President Scott Collier. "We encourage companies, universities, and colleges to take advantage of this promotion."

Employers also have the option of further subsidizing the cost of an annual membership beyond the 20% discounted corporate rate.

Bike Share Toronto is a fun, healthy, and convenient way to travel the city. With over 625 stations located across the city, Bike Share provides Torontonians with a convenient and affordable way to commute to and from work.

This special discount offer runs until December 31, 2021.

Corporations can learn more about how to sign up for the program on the Bike Share Toronto website.

SOURCE The Toronto Parking Authority

For further information: Media contact: Rita Mezzanotte, 416-271-0667, [email protected]