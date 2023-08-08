Filled with breakfast favourites, you might be tempted to eat the "wrapper"...and you can!

WHAT: Get wrapped up in Wendy's new breakfast menu item! Start your day with a warm eight-inch tortilla featuring Wendy's crispy Seasoned Potatoes, a freshly-cracked Canadian grade A egg, a slice of cheddar cheese, savoury mayo, with your choice of freshly cooked Applewood smoked bacon or sausage. To celebrate the launch, Wendy's is offering a Buy One, Get One for a $1 in-app offer on Breakfast Wraps until September 3, 2023.*

Wendy's New Breakfast Wrap (CNW Group/Wendy's Restaurants of Canada)

The new Breakfast Wrap is perfect for breakfast on-the-go, paired with Wendy's Homestyle French Toast Sticks and Wendy's refreshing Iced Coffee prepared with cane syrup and cream to be extra rich and super-smooth.

WHERE & WHEN: While Wendy's kept the newest menu innovation under wraps, you can now order the Breakfast Wrap during breakfast hours at participating Wendy's restaurants across Canada.

WHY: Wendy's is keeping it fresh for fans with menu innovation from its Egg BLT to the new Breakfast Wrap, filled with your favourite breakfast items in every bite. Choose a better breakfast at Wendy's, now with even more options to start your morning.

HOW TO GET YOUR WENDY'S BREAKFAST: Order the full Wendy's breakfast lineup through the Wendy's mobile app, in-restaurant or delivered through Uber Eats, DoorDash or SkipTheDishes.**

Don't forget to earn Wendy's Rewards on your next order to earn FREE Wendy's favourites by signing up in the Wendy's app, available in the App Store or on Google Play.***

To browse the menu or find a restaurant nearby, visit order.wendys.com/location.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef****, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.Visit www.wendys.ca com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

* Offer only available at participating Canada Wendy's® for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy's app for further details.

**Delivery availability and providers may vary by location.

***Wendy's app account registration required.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

