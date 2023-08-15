New back to school survey finds Canadian parents are taking active measures to promote better sleep for their children

Sleep Country study reveals Canadian parents are dedicated to their child's sleep health

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, released data from a new survey that sheds light on the direct connection between sleep, mental wellbeing, and academic performance in children. Everyone knows that sleep is important. But for children, it can have a profound impact on their physical, emotional and mental health.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Canada's most established and extensive community mental health organization in Canada, inadequate sleep can result in irritability, poor moods, and a lack of energy – all of which can hamper a child's academic performance.

" Studies have shown that sufficient sleep protects mental health in adolescents, and enhances academic performance," said Margaret Eaton, National CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association. "Restorative sleep in children improves brain function, development, working memory, and emotional regulation."

The good news is that most Canadian parents understand this connection and are actively taking measures to promote good sleep hygiene for their kids.

Canadian parents champion sleep health

According to the Sleep Country survey, conducted by Leger, an impressive 77% of parents firmly believe their children are getting sufficient sleep.

This is achieved due to two key actions by Canadian parents – actively promoting a regular bedtime routine and providing a comfortable sleep space for their child. Bedtime routines prove to be a key cornerstone, with 77% of parents reporting that their children follow a set routine. This is likely helped by the fact that more than four in five Canadian youth have their own room, with parents indicating that having a comfortable space to sleep is one of the main reasons for their child's good night's sleep. Furthermore, parents are creating the right conditions for a good night's sleep by ensuring their child has a dark, cool and quiet room (56%), sleeps in their own bed (50%) and invests in proper sleep essentials (47%).

"Sleep is critical for us to function both mentally and physically," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "We are proud to see the work that Canadian parents are doing to foster a healthy sleep environment, especially ahead of the school year."

The survey findings indicate that a substantial number of parents are setting the stage for better academic performance and overall wellbeing for their children through their sleep habits. The study found the benefits of a good night's sleep include having energy throughout the day (80%), wakes up in a good mood (70%), strong concentration or focus in school (66%), less stress/anxious (63%), and performs well academically (60%).

For those respondents who believed their children weren't getting sufficient sleep, they cited staying up too late (60%), excessive use of electronic devices (45%), and inconsistent bedtimes (42%) as the primary reasons.

As kids head back to school, it's important that parents take active measures to promote healthy sleep habits and ensure their kids get the sleep they need to set them up for success this school year.

Sleep Country's commitment to the next generation

In recognition of sleep's direct role in a child's development, Sleep Country is donating $100,000 to CMHA's Campus Peer Support Program, reflecting its commitment to awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country's donation will directly support youth at post-secondary campuses across the country. Peer support plays an essential role in promoting personal growth, supporting mental health recovery and improving quality of life.

Set your child up for success this school year

By promoting the importance of sleep, parents can steer their children towards mental wellbeing, academic success, and a promising future. To facilitate this journey, Sleep Country has curated a dedicated Back to School Shop featuring essential sleep products to equip children with the sleep they need to excel.

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 295 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

About Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca .

About the Sleep Country Survey

The survey, commissioned by Leger, was sourced from a random sample of 2,002 Canadian parents of school-aged children. To be eligible, respondents had to be a Canadian parent with a child between the ages of 5 and 18 years of age. The online survey was in market between July 20 and July 27, 2023 with a 95% confidence level.

