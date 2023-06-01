New lounge experience elevates downtown travel with premium amenities, food and beverages that bring more comfort and convenience to travellers

MONTREAL, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced its newest Air Canada Café, in collaboration with Aspire, Swissport's premium lounge brand. Beginning June 1, eligible Air Canada customers departing from Toronto's downtown airport will have dedicated access to the only airline lounge at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) to enjoy elevated comfort and convenience before they fly.

Beginning June 1, eligible Air Canada customers departing from Toronto’s downtown airport will have dedicated access to the only airline lounge at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) to enjoy elevated comfort and convenience before they fly. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

The new Aspire | Air Canada Café marks the 27th lounge in Air Canada's lounge network and the sixth Canadian location for Aspire. It's a 133-seat modern respite at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's domestic departures terminal. Quiet workspaces, a private meeting room and premium food and drinks to stay or go are among the complimentary amenities in the café-style executive lounge.

"We know how much Air Canada customers, who travel frequently within the busy Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor, really value the convenience of flying out of Billy Bishop," said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Product & Services, Air Canada. "Our new Aspire | Air Canada Café at Billy Bishop builds upon the success of our first Air Canada Café at Toronto-Pearson, and is just one more way Air Canada continues to invest in the best lounge network in Canada."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Air Canada on our first joint lounge concept," said Charles Roberge, CEO of Swissport Canada. "With this new addition, we continue to expand our lounge network in Canada and reinforce our commitment to providing exceptional services to our customers worldwide. Our newest lounge is Toronto's first Aspire Lounge and aims to be the first LEED-certified lounge in Swissport's international network of 63 Aspire lounges."

"We are thrilled to see the opening of a new lounge at YTZ. Featuring local and sustainable amenities in a serene bespoke space, this lounge builds upon the award-winning amenities for passengers at Toronto's City Airport," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation, the owner and operator of the passenger terminal.

The Aspire | Air Canada Café is available to Air Canada customers who are Aeroplan 50K, 75K, or Aeroplan Super Elite Status members, Star Alliance Gold members, and Aeroplan premium co-brand cardholders, as well as travellers connecting to an Air Canada business class ticket. Features include:

Premium Food and Beverage Offerings

Self-serve hot and cold buffet curated by local chefs with fresh baked breads and pastries

Hot and cold grab-n'-go selections

Central bar with complimentary beverages and premium for-purchase beverages

Amenities and Space

4,271-square-foot (367-square-metre) premium space for work or relaxation

Meeting room to book for collaborative or quiet co-working

Additional workspace for taking calls

Wireless chargers at almost every seat

Super-fast and reliable Wi-Fi

TVs broadcasting news and sports

Air Canada offers convenient and comprehensive service for customers travelling between Toronto and Montreal with up to eight daily departures to Montreal (YUL) from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), and up to 17 additional departures from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Flights are timed conveniently throughout the day, giving customers a wide choice of travel options, including easy connections from Air Canada's Montreal gateway hub of over 50 domestic, transborder and international destinations available this summer. Service will return this fall from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW). All flights to Montreal (YUL) and Ottawa (YOW) from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) feature complimentary beverage and snack service, and customers who are Aeroplan members are eligible to earn and redeem Aeroplan points.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]