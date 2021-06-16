TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting October 16, 2021, an additional area code will be introduced in the region currently served by area codes 289, 365 and 905 in southern Ontario. The introduction of the new area code 742 is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and is intended to meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers.

"The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. "The new area code 742 will be added to the current area codes already in use in southern Ontario."

The new area code will be introduced gradually across the province starting on October 16, 2021. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 742 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 289, 365 and 905.

The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long distance calls are dialed. Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits.

Background information

The first two area codes in Ontario, 416 and 613, were introduced in 1947. In 1993, the additional area code 905 was introduced to serve the area surrounding Toronto, while 416 area was retained for Toronto. Over the years, increasing demand for telephone number – particularly for wireless services – created a need for additional numbers to serve customers in this area. In response to this increasing demand, the area code 289 was added in 2001 and the area code 365 was introduced in 2013.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.

For further information: Lucie Papineau Pugliese, [email protected], 514 236-3164