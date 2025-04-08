New Alliance Strengthens Canadian Wastewater & Clean Energy Infrastructure

Greatario and EBARA HG join forces to deliver fully integrated, Canadian-made liquid storage and mixing systems that support municipal growth, industrial needs, and sustainable energy generation.

INNERKIP, ON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadian municipalities and industries face increasing demands for wastewater and biogas infrastructure, Greatario and EBARA HG (formerly Hayward Gordon) have formed a strategic partnership to provide integrated solutions that simplify projects, reduce costs, and promote environmental sustainability. Through this collaboration, Greatario becomes Canada's sole distributor of HydroMix® hydraulic mixing systems, strengthening Canada's capacity to build and maintain critical wastewater tank and anaerobic digesters – infrastructure that manages waste and generates clean energy from waste streams.

"Hydraulic mixing is essential to the performance and efficiency of wastewater and anaerobic digester tanks—core systems in Canada's infrastructure," said Jeff Rodger, Vice President of Sales at Greatario. "Our partnership with EBARA HG allows us to deliver fully integrated, Canadian-made tank and mixing systems across the country, making it easier and faster to build or upgrade the infrastructure our communities rely on. Together, we're committed to advancing sustainable solutions that protect the environment, support infrastructure longevity, and help municipalities and industries meet growing demands—now and in the future."

As the sole Canadian distributor of HydroMix®, Greatario can now offer this advanced mixing technology for both new and existing tanks—including concrete, welded steel, and bolted designs—regardless of the original manufacturer. This provides municipalities and industrial clients greater flexibility to upgrade, optimize, and extend the life of their infrastructure. By leveraging EBARA HG's expertise and their focus on quality, safety, and sustainability, Greatario will continue to deliver innovative and efficient solutions for challenging projects across Canada.

HydroMix® is one of the most cost-effective solutions for wastewater and biogas plants in Canada. Designed to run on demand, it significantly reduces power consumption while ensuring homogenous solids mixing. Many municipalities may also qualify for incentives for adopting green technologies, further enhancing cost savings.

How This Partnership Strengthens Canadian Infrastructure

Supporting Municipal and Industrial Growth

Wastewater and biogas storage and mixing systems are critical to growing communities, expanding industries, and Canada's clean energy goals. This partnership delivers a streamlined, one-stop solution for constructing or upgrading tanks, helping clients meet increasing demands for wastewater treatment, waste-to-energy production, and environmental compliance.



Enabling Clean Energy from Waste

Anaerobic digesters transform organic waste into renewable energy, reducing emissions and turning waste into a resource. By combining high-performance mixing with advanced tank designs, this partnership boosts digester performance, maximizes biogas output, and ensures stable, efficient operation.



Saving Customers Time and Money

HydroMix® has no moving parts inside the tank, reducing maintenance and eliminating the need for drainage during servicing. Paired with EBARA HG's durable centrifugal pump, the system delivers long-term reliability and simple maintenance. Isolation valves allow easy pump access, and Variable Frequency Drives offer energy-efficient, customizable cycles. The abrasion-resistant HydroMix® nozzles are built to last, require minimal upkeep, and come with a 10-year warranty.



A Proudly Canadian Collaboration

As Canadian-based companies, Greatario and EBARA HG bring local expertise, regulatory insight, and responsive service—key advantages for municipalities and industries. With teams and manufacturing based in Canada , clients benefit from faster delivery, direct support, and an in-depth understanding of environmental regulations.

"We are happy to partner with Greatario and help Canadian municipalities reduce their energy demand, reduce sludge volume disposal and turn their waste into a resource" said Serge Crainic, National Canadian Sales Manager, EBARA HG. "By combining our expertise in advanced mixing systems with Greatario's proven track record in storage solutions, we're helping to strengthen essential infrastructure, protect the environment, and support municipalities in meeting regulatory and community expectations."

Jeff Rodger added, "This partnership gives municipalities energy-efficient, cost-saving solutions that reduce environmental impact, improve performance, and deliver long-term value. Together, we're making it easier to invest in infrastructure that serves communities well into the future."

For more information about the HydroMix® System or Greatario, visit our website.

About Greatario

Greatario has been Canada's trusted leader in liquid storage solutions for nearly 40 years. With over 800 tanks built nationwide, Greatario is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative storage systems for municipal and industrial use.

About EBARA HG

EBARA HG, part of the EBARA Group, is a leader in solids-handling pumps and mixers designed for wastewater treatment and digesters. It also offers one of the most extensive industrial pump lines in Canada. With manufacturing facilities in Halton Hills and Aurora, Ontario, EBARA HG continues to lead the industry in quality and performance.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Rodger, Vice President of Sales, [email protected], greatario.com, 1-866-299-3009

Serge Crainic, National Canadian Sales Manager, [email protected], ebarahg.com, 905-693-8595

