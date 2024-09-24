Greatario and Balmoral Partnership Strengthens Canada's Liquid Storage Infrastructure

Delivering innovation for Canada's essential drinking water, wastewater, and industrial infrastructure

WOODSTOCK, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The partnership between Greatario , Canada's leading liquid storage solutions provider, and Balmoral , a global leader in tank manufacturing, is a vital alliance aimed at strengthening much of Canada's essential infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater treatment, and industrial liquid storage solutions. Together, the two companies are shaping the future of critical storage systems, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of municipalities, industries and communities across the country.

"The towers and tanks we build are the backbone of much of Canada's water and industrial systems," said Drew Williamson, President of Greatario. "Partnering with Balmoral was a strategic decision that enables us to deliver world-class projects, from water storage towers to wastewater treatment facilities. We're not just building tanks - we're building solutions that protect communities, enhance sustainability, and ensure the resilience of vital infrastructure."

Since the partnership began over one year ago, Greatario and Balmoral have partnered on 94 key tank projects that demonstrate the strength of their teamwork and their commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. Together, they have tackled some of the most challenging projects in the industry, providing reliable and efficient solutions that exceed client expectations.

Why This Partnership Matters

The towers and tanks built by Greatario are essential to ensuring access to fresh drinking water, supporting the growth and development of municipalities, Indigenous communities and industrial operations, as well as providing critical fire protection for communities and businesses across Canada. This partnership was formed to bring together Greatario's decades of experience in delivering hundreds of liquid storage solutions across Canada with Balmoral's state-of-the-art tank technology and superior service. The result is a partnership that offers clients the best of both worlds—advanced tank technology combined with unparalleled building experience and expertise.

Key Unique Features of this Partnership:

Unmatched Customer Service and Support

From design to post-installation, Greatario's fast, reliable service is complemented by Balmoral's award-winning customer support. Together, they ensure seamless project execution and unmatched after-sales care, setting a new standard for customer satisfaction.

More Expansive Product Range for Diverse Applications

Balmoral's comprehensive product range includes: steel tanks using coatings of glass fused to steel, epoxy, galvanized steel and also bolted GRP (glass reinforced plastic). With extensive experience in industries such as renewable natural gas (RNG), biogas and municipal water and wastewater storage, Balmoral leads the way in delivering high-quality, versatile tanks to meet the unique needs of any sector.

Advanced Coating Technology:

Balmoral's leading-edge porcelain enamel is best-in-class, setting the global standard for glass-fused-to-steel coating technology.

leading-edge porcelain enamel is best-in-class, setting the global standard for glass-fused-to-steel coating technology. The glass coating process involves a '100% dry' electrostatic application, ensuring optimal purity, increased coverage, superior corrosion resistance and longevity.

Superior Quality Control:

Balmoral manufactures all tanks to the highest global ISO-28765 standard. The precision and consistency in their manufacturing process ensure exceptional reliability and longevity.

manufactures all tanks to the highest global ISO-28765 standard. The precision and consistency in their manufacturing process ensure exceptional reliability and longevity. One distinct feature is the use of colour-coded bolt heads, which not only aid in the correct assembly of the tanks but also offer an additional layer of quality assurance during construction – meaning the tanks do not need to be repainted, saving time and money.

Precision Straight Seam Design:

Balmoral's straight, vertical seams deliver a clean, aesthetically pleasing appearance - no crooked lines or misaligned panels. Balmoral's superior design offers enhanced sealing control and tightening at the seam, significantly reducing the potential for leaks. Additionally, the seamless alignment ensures that logos, signage and piping can perfectly match the tank's vertical lines, making it an ideal choice for projects where precision, durability and visual appeal matter most.

"Greatario's deep building expertise, spanning coast to coast across Canada, and their dedication to their clients made this partnership a perfect fit for Balmoral," said Allan Joyce, Managing Director, Balmoral. "Together, we are delivering outstanding results for our clients, and we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration."

Recently Completed Projects:

Tofino Wastewater Treatment Plant , BC: A $78 million landmark project protecting the Pacific Ocean and the UNESCO-designated Clayoquot Sound by preventing untreated sewage discharge. This facility is a major environmental achievement, supported by all three levels of government and local First Nations. Generate Upcycle Digester and Biogas Plant , ON: The construction of additional tanks including a fourth digester has made this London -based facility the largest food waste anaerobic digestion plant in North America , capable of processing 182,000 metric tons of organic waste per year and producing 450,000 MMBtu of RNG. Norwood Water Tower , ON: The construction of a vital municipal water tower supplying clean drinking water to the Township of Asphodel-Norwood. This iconic structure not only enhances the town's skyline but ensures reliable access to safe drinking water for the community. The project strengthens local infrastructure and supports the township's growing needs.

With successful projects already completed and more in progress, the partnership between Greatario and Balmoral continues to push industry standards forward.

For more information about the Greatario and Balmoral partnership, visit our webpage.

About Greatario

Greatario has been Canada's trusted leader in liquid storage solutions for almost 40 years. With over 800 tanks built across the country, Greatario is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative storage solutions for municipal and industrial applications.

About Balmoral

Balmoral is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of liquid storage tanks. Known for their advanced tank technologies and commitment to quality, Balmoral delivers solutions to clients around the world.

