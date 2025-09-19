BOWSER, BC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges require immediate action to address the urgent needs of Canadians. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced funding for Lighthouse Villa, a 22-unit housing project for independent seniors.

Located at 155 Sundry Road (formerly Pitt Road), Lighthouse Villa represents the first affordable housing project in the small community of Bowser. The project is a partnership between the Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Province of BC, through BC Housing, and the Bowser Seniors Housing Society (BSHS).

The homes will include a mix of one- and two-bedroom ground-level units, designed to foster a sense of community while allowing residents to maintain their independence. The BSHS will own and operate the project.

The homes will be available at three different rental rates, to provide accessibility to seniors with varying income levels. The rates include deep subsidies for people with very low incomes; rent-geared-to-income rates for people with low- to moderate-incomes; and market rates.

The project has been in development by BSHS for over 20 years, driven by volunteers and community members passionate about addressing the growing demand for senior housing. Construction is underway, with an anticipated completion date in early 2026.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Our government remains committed to supporting seniors in Bowser and across the country, which is why we are investing in projects like Lighthouse Villa. Initiatives like this one provide safe, affordable and accessible housing options to seniors in their communities, allowing them to maintain their independence and well-being." – The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State, Seniors, and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt—Saanich—Sooke on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, and this development brings that vision closer to reality for seniors in Bowser. Lighthouse Villa is an example of what's possible when governments and communities work together to meet urgent housing needs. We're happy to support this milestone to help build an inclusive, sustainable housing for seniors who have contributed so much to our communities." – Christine Boyle, BC Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"I am very happy for this new housing project, created through strong vision and partnerships and steered by the Bowser Seniors Housing Society. It will provide safe, affordable, accessible housing for seniors who can live at the Lighthouse Villa with dignity and independence in a community environment." – Susie Chant, BC Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors' Services and Long-Term Care

"The Lighthouse Villa is such an important project for this community, powered by amazing and thoughtful individuals at the Bowser Seniors Housing Society. This is the first housing development of its kind in Bowser, and it's going to make a real difference for seniors who want to age in the community they love, with dignity and independence. I'm so grateful for the Society's longstanding commitment to making this project happen, and I'm so excited to see it completed." – Josie Osborne, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Mid Island – Pacific Rim

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of CMHC, BC Housing and our community in making Lighthouse Villa a reality. This project will provide seniors with a welcoming, comfortable, and affordable place to call home." – Carol Cannon, Project Chair and Director of BSHS

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025 , the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025 , the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding provided for Lighthouse Villa is as follows: $858,000 contribution of joint funding through the Canada – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. $6.3 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $3.5 million from the Province, through BC Housing through the Community Housing Fund, and will provide annual operating funding of approximately $224,000 . The Provincial Rental Housing Corporation provided the land, valued at approximately $740,000 . The community of Bowser, led by volunteer board members and their fundraising efforts, have raised over $450,000 towards construction of Lighthouse Villa.



