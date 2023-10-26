QUÉBEC, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Unité de travail pour l'implantation de logement étudiant (UTILE), the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Québec and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ officially opened the Ardoise, UTILE's first-ever non-profit student housing building in Québec.

Since the start of the 2023 academic year, the Ardoise has been housing 243 university students in 205 affordable apartments. The building is located a short distance from the north entrance of the Université Laval campus, close to major public transit corridors and essential services. To meet the needs of its student client base, the building features a common study room and indoor bike parking. Apartments in the Ardoise are rented out from $606 per month, including hot water and internet.

This $35.6 million project was made possible through $2.5 million in contributions from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), $4.6 million from the Government of Quebec and $200,000 from the City of Québec. CMHC provided a $28.3 million low-cost loan through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

The project's development phase was funded by the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Société immobilière CODIMM.

Building quickly to meet demand

UTILE's Chief Executive Officer, Laurent Levesque, is particularly proud of this project, which was completed in record time and on budget. "Less than two years elapsed from the time the Ardoise was awarded its provincial grant to the time our tenants moved in. Given the scale of student housing need in Québec, it was vital for us and for our partners that this building be completed quickly," Levesque explained. "This project demonstrates that UTILE's model provides a solution that can be deployed in a short timeframe to address the student housing shortage across Quebec."

"There are more than 41,000 university-student tenants in Québec. Building non-profit student housing eases the pressure exerted by the student population on the rental market near educational institutions, which ultimately benefits all tenants in the area," he said.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to today's announcement, many students in Québec will soon have affordable housing near their educational institution. This will allow them to focus on their studies and build a promising future for themselves." – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Québec

"To increase housing supply to meet demand, all stakeholders who can play an active role in housing need to provide solutions and work together. We need to move away from conventional models and combine forces to meet the needs of a variety of clienteles. That's the beauty of UTILE's model, which is fully realized in the Ardoise, a project that provides housing to more than 200 students. Thanks to the commitment of the project's partners, these students will be able to pursue their studies in Québec, secure in the knowledge that they have suitable housing. I hope this project will serve as an example for future projects across Quebec." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I applaud UTILE's initiative, which provides a concrete and affordable solution for people pursuing their studies in our beautiful region. Strategically positioned near educational institutions, this building will provide students with a safe place to live and let them focus their energy on preparing for their careers. I'm very proud that our government contributed to this initiative." – Samuel Poulin, MNA for Beauce-Sud Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Culture and Communications and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister responsible for Youth

"With its range of affordable off-campus rental apartments, l'Ardoise meets an important need among students. In the current housing crisis, it's all the more crucial to encourage the development of this type of project. That's why the City is pleased to have contributed to the innovative financial partnership that made it possible." - Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City

"We're proud to see this achievement today and to see how the project has evolved since 2020, when the UTILE team knocked on our door to acquire our land in Sainte-Foy. At the Real Estate Fund, sustainable real estate is our driving force, and projects like l'Ardoise de l'UTILE are a fine example. Congratulations to the entire team and all the partners behind this project. Thanks to new approaches and complementary expertise, together we'll be able to meet society's pressing needs." - Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Project overview

Building with 205 affordable housing units for university students

Includes semi-furnished apartments

Indoor and outdoor common areas, including a study room and laundry facilities

Indoor bike parking

Indoor vehicle parking

Located at 2260 chemin Sainte-Foy , across from the Université Laval campus

, across from the Université campus Within walking distance of the university and local businesses

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

See the NHS Housing Funding Initiatives Map to learn about the affordable housing projects that have been developed in Canada.

Learn more about the Government of Canada's housing initiatives: Housing.

