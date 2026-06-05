New Affordable Housing Coming to Oshawa

OSHAWA, ON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced over $41 million in joint funding to support two housing projects in the City of Oshawa.

These new homes will be operated by the Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation and offer a diverse mix of unit sizes and varying levels of affordability to meet the needs of Oshawa residents, delivering a total of 118 units. The projects are receiving joint funding through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI), in addition to the federal-only Affordable Housing Fund (AHF).

1707 Ritson Road North - DRNPHC will be a 66-unit development of stacked and back-to-back townhouses. Once complete in December 2026, it will be located near essential community and health services, including schools, childcare centres, parks, pharmacies, and major commercial centers. The project is receiving over $7 million in combined funding through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative, in addition to a $27.5 million investment through federal government's Affordable Housing Fund.

Conant Place, located at 1050 Simcoe Street South, is a 54-unit affordable rental building that was completed in September 2025. This project was developed to help address the seniors rental housing waitlist in Durham Region and includes affordable units for seniors and individuals with disabilities. It is conveniently located near grocery stores, transit, and medical offices. Conant Place was supported by an Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative investment of over $6.9 million.

The announcement was made by Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Brian Saunderson, Parliamentary Assistant to the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of the Regional Municipality of Durham and Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa.

Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for the residents of Oshawa. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The projects announced today will make a real difference for people here in Oshawa. With every project like these we're getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax

"Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to protecting Ontario by delivering more affordable housing options. We will continue advancing community-driven housing solutions that meet unique local needs and help our most vulnerable citizens find a place to call home." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Ontario believes that every individual deserves access to housing that meets their needs and budget. That's why we're taking action on all fronts, including working with our federal and municipal partners, to build more housing of all types." – Brian Saunderson, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Affordable housing is not just a policy decision – it is a moral commitment to the dignity of every Ontarian who deserves to live in a safe, affordable, and thriving neighbourhood. These projects through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative are excellent examples of how the residents of Durham Region benefit when all three levels of government work together to make housing a top priority." – Todd McCarthy, Member of Provincial Parliament for Durham

"Today's announcement is about more than funding. It's about building inclusive, resilient communities. With support through OPHI and COCHI, and in partnership with the Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation, we're delivering new affordable homes and strengthening the foundation of community housing across Durham Region." – John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of The Regional Municipality of Durham

"We are grateful to the Governments of Canada and Ontario for their investment in affordable housing that will improve options for families and seniors in Oshawa. These two projects will deliver a diverse mix of 120 new units in well-connected neighbourhoods, close to schools, grocery stores, medical services transit and more – ensuring residents have the amenities they need within easy reach."– Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa

"Today isn't about announcing another project--it's about proving we can deliver. When government aligns, partners step up, and builders like Daniels execute, the result is simple: families getting the keys to a safe, stable, affordable home this year." – Tracy Greig, CEO of the Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation

"This development is an example of what's possible when government, non-profit organizations, and the private sector come together around a shared goal: building safe, affordable homes for families. This kind of 'whole-of-community' approach is exactly what our country needs right now. It's powerful, and it's how we begin to move the needle on addressing the affordable housing crisis." - Jacob Cohen, President, The Daniels Corporation

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a funding initiative delivered as part of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Governments of Canada and Ontario have each committed approximately $378 million in OPHI funding over ten years, for a total of $756 million, to protect, renew, and expand affordable housing, while advancing Ontario's priorities related to repair, new construction, and affordability.

is a funding initiative delivered as part of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Governments of Canada and Ontario have each committed approximately $378 million in OPHI funding over ten years, for a total of $756 million, to protect, renew, and expand affordable housing, while advancing Ontario's priorities related to repair, new construction, and affordability. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. The funding helps repair, regenerate and expand community housing, as well as provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring.

is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. The funding helps repair, regenerate and expand community housing, as well as provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. In March 2026, the Governments of Canada and Ontario signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build in support of the shared goals of boosting housing supply, advancing key transit projects, and strengthening economic growth. Under this new partnership, the Governments of Canada and Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects in Ontario, and the funding will be prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain reductions on development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund.

in support of the shared goals of boosting housing supply, advancing key transit projects, and strengthening economic growth. Under this new partnership, the Governments of Canada and Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects in Ontario, and the funding will be prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain reductions on development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund. Funding provided for 1707 Ritson Road North is as follows: $27,500,000 from the federal government's Affordable Housing Fund. $4,000,000 from the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative. $3,161,855 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative.

Funding provided for 1050 Simcoe Street South is as follows: $6,900,000 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative. $17.5 million through the Affordable housing Fund, and part of the project's funding had already been announced in August 2024 $47,600 from CMHC Seed funding. $1,344,726 from the City of Oshawa.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Ontario recently passed the Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026 to help speed up the construction of new homes and infrastructure by streamlining development processes, modernizing planning rules and reducing costs, in partnership with municipalities.

For more information on affordable housing in Ontario, visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on X .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations : Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Michael Minzak, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]