New Affordable Housing Coming to Oshawa

News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Jun 05, 2026, 11:30 ET
Jun 05, 2026, 11:30 ET
OSHAWA, ON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced over $41 million in joint funding to support two housing projects in the City of Oshawa.
These new homes will be operated by the Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation and offer a diverse mix of unit sizes and varying levels of affordability to meet the needs of Oshawa residents, delivering a total of 118 units. The projects are receiving joint funding through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI), in addition to the federal-only Affordable Housing Fund (AHF).
1707 Ritson Road North - DRNPHC will be a 66-unit development of stacked and back-to-back townhouses. Once complete in December 2026, it will be located near essential community and health services, including schools, childcare centres, parks, pharmacies, and major commercial centers. The project is receiving over $7 million in combined funding through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative, in addition to a $27.5 million investment through federal government's Affordable Housing Fund.
Conant Place, located at 1050 Simcoe Street South, is a 54-unit affordable rental building that was completed in September 2025. This project was developed to help address the seniors rental housing waitlist in Durham Region and includes affordable units for seniors and individuals with disabilities. It is conveniently located near grocery stores, transit, and medical offices. Conant Place was supported by an Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative investment of over $6.9 million.
The announcement was made by Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Brian Saunderson, Parliamentary Assistant to the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of the Regional Municipality of Durham and Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa.
Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.
Quotes:
"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for the residents of Oshawa. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"The projects announced today will make a real difference for people here in Oshawa. With every project like these we're getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax
"Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to protecting Ontario by delivering more affordable housing options. We will continue advancing community-driven housing solutions that meet unique local needs and help our most vulnerable citizens find a place to call home." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Ontario believes that every individual deserves access to housing that meets their needs and budget. That's why we're taking action on all fronts, including working with our federal and municipal partners, to build more housing of all types." – Brian Saunderson, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Affordable housing is not just a policy decision – it is a moral commitment to the dignity of every Ontarian who deserves to live in a safe, affordable, and thriving neighbourhood. These projects through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative are excellent examples of how the residents of Durham Region benefit when all three levels of government work together to make housing a top priority." – Todd McCarthy, Member of Provincial Parliament for Durham
"Today's announcement is about more than funding. It's about building inclusive, resilient communities. With support through OPHI and COCHI, and in partnership with the Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation, we're delivering new affordable homes and strengthening the foundation of community housing across Durham Region." – John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of The Regional Municipality of Durham
"We are grateful to the Governments of Canada and Ontario for their investment in affordable housing that will improve options for families and seniors in Oshawa. These two projects will deliver a diverse mix of 120 new units in well-connected neighbourhoods, close to schools, grocery stores, medical services transit and more – ensuring residents have the amenities they need within easy reach."– Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa
"Today isn't about announcing another project--it's about proving we can deliver. When government aligns, partners step up, and builders like Daniels execute, the result is simple: families getting the keys to a safe, stable, affordable home this year." – Tracy Greig, CEO of the Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation
"This development is an example of what's possible when government, non-profit organizations, and the private sector come together around a shared goal: building safe, affordable homes for families. This kind of 'whole-of-community' approach is exactly what our country needs right now. It's powerful, and it's how we begin to move the needle on addressing the affordable housing crisis." - Jacob Cohen, President, The Daniels Corporation
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations : Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Michael Minzak, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]
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