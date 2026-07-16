Housing starts and construction data for June 2026

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- The six-month trend in housing starts was down in June compared to May, with a decrease of 2.8% to 248,123 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts In Canada - All Areas CMHC Deputy Chief Economist, Kevin Hughes

Actual monthly housing starts were down 13% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or more, with 20,265 units recorded in June, compared to 23,292 units in June 2025. The year-to-date total was 113,017 units, down 1% from the same period in 2025.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 6% in June (238,971 units) compared to May (253,083 units).

The number of units under construction in centres with a population of 50,000 or more was flat in June, up 0.2% month-over-month to 375,469 units compared to May. Completions increased as construction finished on 18,298 units, up 8.4% compared to May. The number of units with approved building permits but not yet started fell 1.1% month-to-month to 137,324 units in June.

Quote:

"Through the first six months of the year, the rate of housing starts in Canada is lower than last year's rate, in line with our baseline forecast published in February. There is little doubt that the slowdown reflects rising uncertainty, higher development costs, weaker demand and more unsold homes. Looking forward, we expect that this environment will continue to hold back new housing construction in Canada over the short-to-medium term and drive 2026 actual housing starts below last year's levels," said Kevin Hughes, Deputy Chief Economist with CMHC.

Key Facts:

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 11,141 units.

Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Montreal posted a 10% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. Vancouver recorded a 35% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts while Toronto starts increased 25% due to higher multi-unit starts.

posted a 10% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. recorded a 35% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts while starts increased 25% due to higher multi-unit starts. Read more about what housing starts measure and why they matter on CMHC's Housing Observer .

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July housing starts data on August 18 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts data facilitates the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year construction activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For 80 years, CMHC has been the foundation of Canada's housing system, promoting stability and sustainability. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Housing Construction Indicators, by Province for Centres 50,000 Population and Over May 2026-June 2026



















Province/Centre Approved Units* Awaiting

Housing Start Under Construction (Units) Completions (Units)

May 2026 June 2026 % May 2026 June 2026 % May 2026 June 2026 % Provinces

















N.L. 331 533 61 836 914 9.3 97 73 -24.7 P.E.I. 351 397 13.1 999 992 -0.7 65 62 -4.6 N.S. 3,061 3,309 8.1 14,388 14,609 1.5 102 151 48 N.B. 1,168 1,542 32 5,854 5,516 -5.8 438 702 60.3 Atlantic 4,911 5,781 17.7 22,077 22,031 -0.2 702 988 40.7 Que. 33,570 33,376 -0.6 60,626 60,476 -0.2 3,371 4,620 37.1 Ont. 28,558 29,595 3.6 150,477 151,342 0.6 4,133 4,305 4.2 Man. 4,175 3,647 -12.6 9,646 9,350 -3.1 200 1,157 ## Sask. 1,894 1,756 -7.3 6,271 6,657 6.2 248 399 60.9 Alta. 23,799 22,303 -6.3 43,793 44,509 1.6 4,065 3,525 -13.3 Prairies 29,868 27,706 -7.2 59,710 60,516 1.3 4,513 5,081 12.6 B.C. 41,935 40,866 -2.5 81,772 81,104 -0.8 4,161 3,304 -20.6 Canada 50,000+ 138,842 137,324 -1.1 374,662 375,469 0.2 16,880 18,298 8.4



















Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 2,042 2,061 0.9 3,044 3,036 -0.3 189 48 -74.6 Barrie 633 593 -6.3 2,155 2,197 1.9 15 41 173.3 Belleville - Quinte West 150 83 -44.7 817 886 8.4 17 25 47.1 Brantford 389 386 -0.8 1,985 1,875 -5.5 54 126 133.3 Calgary 17,849 16,177 -9.4 24,375 24,924 2.3 2,432 1,852 -23.8 Chilliwack 151 91 -39.7 1,220 1,267 3.9 8 30 ## Drummondville 240 316 31.7 1,022 984 -3.7 122 69 -43.4 Edmonton 5,240 5,503 5 17,440 17,878 2.5 1,413 1,195 -15.4 Fredericton 162 384 137 1,403 1,540 9.8 162 72 -55.6 Greater/Grand Sudbury 40 54 35 537 532 -0.9 50 10 -80 Guelph 115 132 14.8 423 436 3.1 128 4 -96.9 Halifax 2,992 3,206 7.2 14,224 14,414 1.3 84 144 71.4 Hamilton 513 615 19.9 6,960 7,068 1.6 42 93 121.4 Kamloops 421 322 -23.5 1,275 1,113 -12.7 33 263 ## Kelowna 1,184 1,247 5.3 4,488 4,203 -6.4 198 279 40.9 Kingston 402 447 11.2 2,039 1,880 -7.8 13 180 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 619 656 6 8,002 8,052 0.6 264 168 -36.4 Lethbridge 492 449 -8.7 796 492 -38.2 60 419 ## London 1,684 1,619 -3.9 6,763 6,556 -3.1 99 606 ## Moncton 550 654 18.9 3,461 3,161 -8.7 238 437 83.6 Montréal 20,027 19,094 -4.7 35,838 35,697 -0.4 1,750 3,145 79.7 Nanaimo 314 228 -27.4 1,136 1,153 1.5 13 238 ## Oshawa 822 889 8.2 2,746 2,844 3.6 54 54 0 Ottawa-Gatineau 6,295 6,393 1.6 21,418 21,284 -0.6 1,124 1,593 41.7 Gatineau 1,842 1,780 -3.4 4,206 4,209 0.1 360 223 -38.1 Ottawa 4,453 4,613 3.6 17,212 17,075 -0.8 764 1,370 79.3 Peterborough 127 192 51.2 64 72 12.5 3 7 133.3 Québec 7,328 7,569 3.3 11,201 11,295 0.8 684 430 -37.1 Red Deer 43 27 -37.2 296 322 8.8 151 17 -88.7 Regina 331 325 -1.8 1,830 1,963 7.3 38 161 ## Saguenay 930 840 -9.7 924 993 7.5 30 94 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 1,219 1,200 -1.6 4,391 4,610 5 124 49 -60.5 Saint John 456 504 10.5 990 815 -17.7 38 193 ## St. John's 331 533 61 836 914 9.3 97 73 -24.7 Saskatoon 1,563 1,431 -8.4 4,441 4,694 5.7 210 238 13.3 Sherbrooke 610 668 9.5 2,094 2,025 -3.3 93 225 141.9 Thunder Bay 154 137 -11 441 464 5.2 5 13 160 Toronto 16,195 16,992 4.9 91,382 92,217 0.9 2,224 1,329 -40.2 Trois-Rivières 767 891 16.2 995 1,165 17.1 131 23 -82.4 Vancouver 36,118 35,069 -2.9 60,059 59,896 -0.3 3,354 2,171 -35.3 Victoria 1,538 1,742 13.3 9,148 9,015 -1.5 347 204 -41.2 Windsor 274 242 -11.7 1,654 1,629 -1.5 32 116 ## Winnipeg 4,084 3,513 -14 9,246 8,947 -3.2 195 1,154 ## CMA Total 135,394 133,474 -1.4 363,559 364,508 0.3 16,318 17,588 7.8



















*Units with approved building permits (excluding conversions) that have not yet begun construction and are not yet counted as housing starts. These units, where no construction activity has yet been observed through CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey (SCS), may be indicative of future housing starts. ## not calculable / extreme value

Source: CMHC Starts and Completions Survey (SCS)

© 2026 Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation





Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend) June 2026



Single-Detached All Others

Total











May 2026 June 2026 % May 2026 June 2026 % May 2026 June 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















Nfld.Lab.

671 664 -1 685 728 6 1,355 1,391 3 P.E.I.

298 291 -2 1,324 1,322 0 1,622 1,613 -1 N.S.

1,437 1,447 1 5,635 4,744 -16 7,072 6,191 -12 N.B.

1,019 951 -7 3,587 3,607 1 4,606 4,557 -1 Que.

5,419 5,384 -1 53,134 51,572 -3 58,553 56,956 -3 Ont.

9,472 9,535 1 61,865 56,064 -9 71,338 65,598 -8 Man.

2,237 2,251 1 5,008 6,184 23 7,245 8,436 16 Sask.

1,960 1,927 -2 3,290 3,940 20 5,250 5,867 12 Alta.

13,315 13,313 0 30,094 31,666 5 43,409 44,979 4 B.C.

4,024 3,822 -5 38,803 36,874 -5 42,826 40,696 -5 Canada (10,000+) 39,851 39,584 -1 203,425 196,700 -3 243,276 236,284 -3 Canada (All Areas)

45,679 45,180 -1 209,619 202,943 -3 255,298 248,123 -3 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 161 132 -18 1,402 1,434 2 1,563 1,566 0 Barrie

139 176 27 374 424 13 513 600 17 Belleville - Quinte West 132 130 -2 144 152 6 276 282 2 Brantford

249 226 -9 1,136 1,144 1 1,385 1,370 -1 Calgary

5,781 5,867 1 15,134 17,156 13 20,915 23,023 10 Chilliwack

118 119 1 762 826 8 880 945 7 Drummondville 223 226 1 1,254 1,006 -20 1,477 1,232 -17 Edmonton

5,791 5,742 -1 12,330 11,944 -3 18,121 17,686 -2 Fredericton

245 238 -3 436 740 70 682 978 43 Greater/Grand Sudbury 88 89 1 142 98 -31 230 187 -19 Guelph

30 33 10 404 126 -69 434 159 -63 Halifax

698 719 3 4,552 3,730 -18 5,250 4,449 -15 Hamilton

239 231 -3 3,094 1,698 -45 3,333 1,929 -42 Kamloops

124 109 -12 1,730 1,878 9 1,854 1,987 7 Kelowna

213 208 -2 1,844 2,112 15 2,057 2,320 13 Kingston

163 179 10 614 458 -25 777 637 -18 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

381 343 -10 5,620 4,688 -17 6,001 5,031 -16 Lethbridge

317 274 -14 490 558 14 807 832 3 London

448 449 0 4,206 4,534 8 4,654 4,983 7 Moncton

336 303 -10 1,972 1,936 -2 2,309 2,239 -3 Montréal

1,372 1,251 -9 24,386 25,562 5 25,758 26,813 4 Nanaimo

110 103 -6 604 800 32 714 903 26 Oshawa

507 442 -13 174 354 103 681 796 17 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,081 2,205 6 13,283 11,836 -11 15,364 14,041 -9 Gatineau

420 465 11 3,056 3,030 -1 3,476 3,495 1 Ottawa

1,661 1,740 5 10,227 8,806 -14 11,888 10,546 -11 Peterborough 75 87 16 22 24 9 97 111 14 Québec

736 802 9 7,048 7,702 9 7,784 8,504 9 Red Deer

109 112 3 366 396 8 475 508 7 Regina

482 494 2 1,062 1,474 39 1,544 1,968 27 Saguenay

222 191 -14 1,084 1,108 2 1,306 1,299 -1 St. Catharines-Niagara 542 471 -13 2,886 2,226 -23 3,428 2,697 -21 Saint John

277 239 -14 192 106 -45 469 345 -26 St. John's

542 540 0 536 610 14 1,078 1,150 7 Saskatoon

1,442 1,374 -5 2,214 2,452 11 3,656 3,826 5 Sherbrooke

271 285 5 2,190 2,042 -7 2,461 2,327 -5 Thunder Bay

91 97 7 366 410 12 457 507 11 Toronto

2,382 2,591 9 25,220 24,296 -4 27,601 26,887 -3 Trois-Rivières 137 132 -4 828 1,076 30 965 1,208 25 Vancouver

2,111 2,027 -4 24,794 23,192 -6 26,905 25,219 -6 Victoria

308 311 1 4,218 3,462 -18 4,526 3,773 -17 Windsor

307 320 4 684 616 -10 991 936 -6 Winnipeg

1,915 1,925 1 4,282 5,518 29 6,197 7,443 20 Data based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC



Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





























January - June 2025 - 2026















Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % N.L.

274 272 -1 179 343 92 453 615 36 P.E.I.

124 111 -10 444 661 49 568 772 36 N.S.

691 628 -9 3,257 2,348 -28 3,948 2,976 -25 N.B.

325 313 -4 1,747 1,566 -10 2,072 1,879 -9 Atlantic

1,414 1,324 -6 5,627 4,918 -13 7,041 6,242 -11 Que.

2,081 2,328 12 23,774 23,996 1 25,855 26,324 2 Ont.

4,412 4,110 -7 22,956 27,190 18 27,368 31,300 14 Man.

1,066 1,065 0 1,931 3,092 60 2,997 4,157 39 Sask.

789 845 7 2,002 1,970 -2 2,791 2,815 1 Alta.

7,792 6,275 -19 20,110 15,802 -21 27,902 22,077 -21 Prairies

9,647 8,185 -15 24,043 20,864 -13 33,690 29,049 -14 B.C.

1,874 1,745 -7 18,583 18,357 -1 20,457 20,102 -2 Canada

19,428 17,692 -9 94,983 95,325 0 114,411 113,017 -1 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 78 53 -32 1,194 717 -40 1,272 770 -39 Barrie

75 103 37 155 212 37 230 315 37 Belleville - Quinte West

68 55 -19 184 76 -59 252 131 -48 Brantford

171 124 -27 1,054 572 -46 1,225 696 -43 Calgary

3,548 2,773 -22 11,164 8,578 -23 14,712 11,351 -23 Chilliwack

68 59 -13 250 413 65 318 472 48 Drummondville

120 111 -8 481 503 5 601 614 2 Edmonton

3,448 2,712 -21 7,420 5,972 -20 10,868 8,684 -20 Fredericton

87 84 -3 402 370 -8 489 454 -7 Greater/Grand Sudbury

26 27 4 88 49 -44 114 76 -33 Guelph

11 9 -18 35 63 80 46 72 57 Halifax

365 327 -10 2,956 1,865 -37 3,321 2,192 -34 Hamilton

127 86 -32 765 849 11 892 935 5 Kamloops

50 59 18 126 939 ## 176 998 ## Kelowna

135 87 -36 1,679 1,056 -37 1,814 1,143 -37 Kingston

86 68 -21 715 229 -68 801 297 -63 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

152 152 - 1,079 2,344 117 1,231 2,496 103 Lethbridge

173 123 -29 190 279 47 363 402 11 London

238 202 -15 543 2,267 ## 781 2,469 ## Moncton

107 88 -18 1,094 956 -13 1,201 1,044 -13 Montréal

617 616 0 12,075 12,791 6 12,692 13,407 6 Nanaimo

47 59 26 163 400 145 210 459 119 Oshawa

147 134 -9 172 177 3 319 311 -3 Ottawa-Gatineau 776 968 25 5,643 5,703 1 6,419 6,671 4 Gatineau

154 196 27 1,115 1,515 36 1,269 1,711 35 Ottawa

622 772 24 4,528 4,188 -8 5,150 4,960 -4 Peterborough

28 32 14 3 12 ## 31 44 42 Québec

340 379 11 4,458 3,851 -14 4,798 4,230 -12 Red Deer

68 50 -26 216 198 -8 284 248 -13 Regina

170 206 21 769 737 -4 939 943 0 Saguenay

112 100 -11 209 554 165 321 654 104 St. Catharines-Niagara

205 221 8 740 1,113 50 945 1,334 41 Saint John

81 89 10 118 53 -55 199 142 -29 St. John's

256 244 -5 172 305 77 428 549 28 Saskatoon

582 621 7 1,145 1,226 7 1,727 1,847 7 Sherbrooke

120 133 11 692 1,021 48 812 1,154 42 Thunder Bay

29 26 -10 37 205 ## 66 231 ## Toronto

1,465 1,077 -26 11,110 12,148 9 12,575 13,225 5 Trois-Rivières

88 64 -27 632 538 -15 720 602 -16 Vancouver

944 925 -2 11,827 11,596 -2 12,771 12,521 -2 Victoria

126 141 12 2,213 1,731 -22 2,339 1,872 -20 Windsor

150 141 -6 265 308 16 415 449 8 Winnipeg

978 936 -4 1,663 2,759 66 2,641 3,695 40 Total

16,462 14,464 -12 85,896 85,735 0 102,358 100,199 -2 1 Data for 2024, 2025 and 2026 based on 2021 Census Definitions.











Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey













Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



June 2025 June 2026 % June 2025 June 2026 % June 2025 June 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 81 96 19 39 62 59 120 158 32 P.E.I. 25 21 -16 27 60 122 52 81 56 N.S. 211 181 -14 505 307 -39 716 488 -32 N.B. 122 100 -18 531 320 -40 653 420 -36 Atlantic 439 398 -9 1,102 749 -32 1,541 1,147 -26 Qc 507 477 -6 4,351 4,286 -1 4,858 4,763 -2 Ont. 1,154 1,057 -8 4,076 4,287 5 5,230 5,344 2 Man. 196 196 - 247 720 191 443 916 107 Sask. 155 201 30 236 582 147 391 783 100 Alta. 1,429 1,178 -18 3,935 3,194 -19 5,364 4,372 -18 Prairies 1,780 1,575 -12 4,418 4,496 2 6,198 6,071 -2 B.C. 407 332 -18 5,058 2,608 -48 5,465 2,940 -46 Canada (10,000+) 4,287 3,839 -10 19,005 16,426 -14 23,292 20,265 -13 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 20 3 -85 292 37 -87 312 40 -87 Barrie 30 55 83 34 28 -18 64 83 30 Belleville - Quinte West 25 21 -16 19 71 ## 44 92 109 Brantford 67 11 -84 121 4 -97 188 15 -92 Calgary 579 474 -18 1,721 1,896 10 2,300 2,370 3 Chilliwack 14 12 -14 9 65 ## 23 77 ## Drummondville 29 18 -38 144 13 -91 173 31 -82 Edmonton 650 516 -21 2,039 1,120 -45 2,689 1,636 -39 Fredericton 41 40 -2 168 171 2 209 211 1 Greater/Grand Sudbury 11 4 -64 14 1 -93 25 5 -80 Guelph 3 6 100 10 11 10 13 17 31 Halifax 99 95 -4 401 239 -40 500 334 -33 Hamilton 53 23 -57 74 179 142 127 202 59 Kamloops 4 7 75 16 95 ## 20 102 ## Kelowna 30 20 -33 632 187 -70 662 207 -69 Kingston 24 15 -38 497 6 -99 521 21 -96 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 36 24 -33 24 60 150 60 84 40 Lethbridge 49 40 -18 10 80 150 59 120 103 London 69 51 -26 292 322 10 361 373 3 Moncton 41 26 -37 285 102 -64 326 128 -61 Montréal 149 151 1 2,580 2,854 11 2,729 3,005 10 Nanaimo 14 9 -36 40 102 155 54 111 106 Oshawa 42 39 -7 26 113 ## 68 152 124 Ottawa-Gatineau 141 236 67 1,039 1,134 9 1,180 1,370 16 Gatineau 57 51 -11 100 87 -13 157 138 -12 Ottawa 84 185 120 939 1,047 12 1,023 1,232 20 Peterborough 6 14 133 0 1 ## 6 15 150 Québec 54 69 28 534 456 -15 588 525 -11 Red Deer 20 8 -60 19 35 84 39 43 10 Regina 39 63 62 48 220 ## 87 283 ## Saguenay 28 20 -29 8 143 ## 36 163 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 45 28 -38 272 245 -10 317 273 -14 Saint John 27 18 -33 41 0 -100 68 18 -74 St. John's 73 90 23 37 62 68 110 152 38 Saskatoon 111 132 19 177 360 103 288 492 71 Sherbrooke 29 34 17 257 121 -53 286 155 -46 Thunder Bay 15 14 -7 6 22 ## 21 36 71 Toronto 360 303 -16 1,341 1,829 36 1,701 2,132 25 Trois-Rivières 17 18 6 93 175 88 110 193 75 Vancouver 190 167 -12 2,889 1,841 -36 3,079 2,008 -35 Victoria 43 43 - 917 40 -96 960 83 -91 Windsor 42 46 10 126 45 -64 168 91 -46 Winnipeg 184 166 -10 182 685 ## 366 851 133 Total 3,503 3,129 -11 17,434 15,170 -13 20,937 18,299 -13 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey













## not calculable / extreme value



















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]