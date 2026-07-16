Housing starts and construction data for June 2026

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News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jul 16, 2026, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- The six-month trend in housing starts was down in June compared to May, with a decrease of 2.8% to 248,123 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

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Housing Starts In Canada - All Areas
Housing Starts In Canada - All Areas
CMHC Deputy Chief Economist, Kevin Hughes
CMHC Deputy Chief Economist, Kevin Hughes

Actual monthly housing starts were down 13% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or more, with 20,265 units recorded in June, compared to 23,292 units in June 2025. The year-to-date total was 113,017 units, down 1% from the same period in 2025.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 6% in June (238,971 units) compared to May (253,083 units).

The number of units under construction in centres with a population of 50,000 or more was flat in June, up 0.2% month-over-month to 375,469 units compared to May. Completions increased as construction finished on 18,298 units, up 8.4% compared to May. The number of units with approved building permits but not yet started fell 1.1% month-to-month to 137,324 units in June.

Quote:
"Through the first six months of the year, the rate of housing starts in Canada is lower than last year's rate, in line with our baseline forecast published in February. There is little doubt that the slowdown reflects rising uncertainty, higher development costs, weaker demand and more unsold homes. Looking forward, we expect that this environment will continue to hold back new housing construction in Canada over the short-to-medium term and drive 2026 actual housing starts below last year's levels," said Kevin Hughes, Deputy Chief Economist with CMHC.

Key Facts:

  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 11,141 units.
  • Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Montreal posted a 10% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. Vancouver recorded a 35% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts while Toronto starts increased 25% due to higher multi-unit starts.
  • Read more about what housing starts measure and why they matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July housing starts data on August 18 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts data facilitates the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year construction activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For 80 years, CMHC has been the foundation of Canada's housing system, promoting stability and sustainability. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Housing Construction Indicators, by Province for Centres 50,000 Population and Over

May 2026-June 2026










Province/Centre

Approved Units* Awaiting
Housing Start

Under Construction (Units)

Completions (Units)

May 2026

June 2026

%

May 2026

June 2026

%

May 2026

June 2026

%

Provinces








N.L.

331

533

61

836

914

9.3

97

73

-24.7

P.E.I.

351

397

13.1

999

992

-0.7

65

62

-4.6

N.S.

3,061

3,309

8.1

14,388

14,609

1.5

102

151

48

N.B.

1,168

1,542

32

5,854

5,516

-5.8

438

702

60.3

Atlantic

4,911

5,781

17.7

22,077

22,031

-0.2

702

988

40.7

Que.

33,570

33,376

-0.6

60,626

60,476

-0.2

3,371

4,620

37.1

Ont.

28,558

29,595

3.6

150,477

151,342

0.6

4,133

4,305

4.2

Man.

4,175

3,647

-12.6

9,646

9,350

-3.1

200

1,157

##

Sask.

1,894

1,756

-7.3

6,271

6,657

6.2

248

399

60.9

Alta.

23,799

22,303

-6.3

43,793

44,509

1.6

4,065

3,525

-13.3

Prairies

29,868

27,706

-7.2

59,710

60,516

1.3

4,513

5,081

12.6

B.C.

41,935

40,866

-2.5

81,772

81,104

-0.8

4,161

3,304

-20.6

Canada 50,000+

138,842

137,324

-1.1

374,662

375,469

0.2

16,880

18,298

8.4










Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

2,042

2,061

0.9

3,044

3,036

-0.3

189

48

-74.6

Barrie

633

593

-6.3

2,155

2,197

1.9

15

41

173.3

Belleville - Quinte West

150

83

-44.7

817

886

8.4

17

25

47.1

Brantford

389

386

-0.8

1,985

1,875

-5.5

54

126

133.3

Calgary

17,849

16,177

-9.4

24,375

24,924

2.3

2,432

1,852

-23.8

Chilliwack

151

91

-39.7

1,220

1,267

3.9

8

30

##

Drummondville

240

316

31.7

1,022

984

-3.7

122

69

-43.4

Edmonton

5,240

5,503

5

17,440

17,878

2.5

1,413

1,195

-15.4

Fredericton

162

384

137

1,403

1,540

9.8

162

72

-55.6

Greater/Grand Sudbury

40

54

35

537

532

-0.9

50

10

-80

Guelph

115

132

14.8

423

436

3.1

128

4

-96.9

Halifax

2,992

3,206

7.2

14,224

14,414

1.3

84

144

71.4

Hamilton

513

615

19.9

6,960

7,068

1.6

42

93

121.4

Kamloops

421

322

-23.5

1,275

1,113

-12.7

33

263

##

Kelowna

1,184

1,247

5.3

4,488

4,203

-6.4

198

279

40.9

Kingston

402

447

11.2

2,039

1,880

-7.8

13

180

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

619

656

6

8,002

8,052

0.6

264

168

-36.4

Lethbridge

492

449

-8.7

796

492

-38.2

60

419

##

London

1,684

1,619

-3.9

6,763

6,556

-3.1

99

606

##

Moncton

550

654

18.9

3,461

3,161

-8.7

238

437

83.6

Montréal

20,027

19,094

-4.7

35,838

35,697

-0.4

1,750

3,145

79.7

Nanaimo

314

228

-27.4

1,136

1,153

1.5

13

238

##

Oshawa

822

889

8.2

2,746

2,844

3.6

54

54

0

Ottawa-Gatineau

6,295

6,393

1.6

21,418

21,284

-0.6

1,124

1,593

41.7

Gatineau

1,842

1,780

-3.4

4,206

4,209

0.1

360

223

-38.1

Ottawa

4,453

4,613

3.6

17,212

17,075

-0.8

764

1,370

79.3

Peterborough

127

192

51.2

64

72

12.5

3

7

133.3

Québec

7,328

7,569

3.3

11,201

11,295

0.8

684

430

-37.1

Red Deer

43

27

-37.2

296

322

8.8

151

17

-88.7

Regina

331

325

-1.8

1,830

1,963

7.3

38

161

##

Saguenay

930

840

-9.7

924

993

7.5

30

94

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,219

1,200

-1.6

4,391

4,610

5

124

49

-60.5

Saint John

456

504

10.5

990

815

-17.7

38

193

##

St. John's

331

533

61

836

914

9.3

97

73

-24.7

Saskatoon

1,563

1,431

-8.4

4,441

4,694

5.7

210

238

13.3

Sherbrooke

610

668

9.5

2,094

2,025

-3.3

93

225

141.9

Thunder Bay

154

137

-11

441

464

5.2

5

13

160

Toronto

16,195

16,992

4.9

91,382

92,217

0.9

2,224

1,329

-40.2

Trois-Rivières

767

891

16.2

995

1,165

17.1

131

23

-82.4

Vancouver

36,118

35,069

-2.9

60,059

59,896

-0.3

3,354

2,171

-35.3

Victoria

1,538

1,742

13.3

9,148

9,015

-1.5

347

204

-41.2

Windsor

274

242

-11.7

1,654

1,629

-1.5

32

116

##

Winnipeg

4,084

3,513

-14

9,246

8,947

-3.2

195

1,154

##

CMA Total

135,394

133,474

-1.4

363,559

364,508

0.3

16,318

17,588

7.8










*Units with approved building permits (excluding conversions) that have not yet begun construction and are not yet counted as housing starts. These units, where no construction activity has yet been observed through CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey (SCS), may be indicative of future housing starts.

## not calculable / extreme value

Source: CMHC Starts and Completions Survey (SCS)
© 2026 Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)

June 2026


Single-Detached 

All Others

Total






May 2026

June 2026

%

May 2026

June 2026

%

May 2026

June 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)








Nfld.Lab.

671

664

-1

685

728

6

1,355

1,391

3

P.E.I.


298

291

-2

1,324

1,322

0

1,622

1,613

-1

N.S.


1,437

1,447

1

5,635

4,744

-16

7,072

6,191

-12

N.B.


1,019

951

-7

3,587

3,607

1

4,606

4,557

-1

Que.  

5,419

5,384

-1

53,134

51,572

-3

58,553

56,956

-3

Ont.


9,472

9,535

1

61,865

56,064

-9

71,338

65,598

-8

Man.


2,237

2,251

1

5,008

6,184

23

7,245

8,436

16

Sask.


1,960

1,927

-2

3,290

3,940

20

5,250

5,867

12

Alta.


13,315

13,313

0

30,094

31,666

5

43,409

44,979

4

B.C.


4,024

3,822

-5

38,803

36,874

-5

42,826

40,696

-5

Canada (10,000+)

39,851

39,584

-1

203,425

196,700

-3

243,276

236,284

-3

Canada (All Areas)

45,679

45,180

-1

209,619

202,943

-3

255,298

248,123

-3

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

161

132

-18

1,402

1,434

2

1,563

1,566

0

Barrie

139

176

27

374

424

13

513

600

17

Belleville - Quinte West

132

130

-2

144

152

6

276

282

2

Brantford

249

226

-9

1,136

1,144

1

1,385

1,370

-1

Calgary

5,781

5,867

1

15,134

17,156

13

20,915

23,023

10

Chilliwack

118

119

1

762

826

8

880

945

7

Drummondville

223

226

1

1,254

1,006

-20

1,477

1,232

-17

Edmonton

5,791

5,742

-1

12,330

11,944

-3

18,121

17,686

-2

Fredericton

245

238

-3

436

740

70

682

978

43

Greater/Grand Sudbury

88

89

1

142

98

-31

230

187

-19

Guelph

30

33

10

404

126

-69

434

159

-63

Halifax

698

719

3

4,552

3,730

-18

5,250

4,449

-15

Hamilton

239

231

-3

3,094

1,698

-45

3,333

1,929

-42

Kamloops

124

109

-12

1,730

1,878

9

1,854

1,987

7

Kelowna

213

208

-2

1,844

2,112

15

2,057

2,320

13

Kingston

163

179

10

614

458

-25

777

637

-18

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

381

343

-10

5,620

4,688

-17

6,001

5,031

-16

Lethbridge

317

274

-14

490

558

14

807

832

3

London

448

449

0

4,206

4,534

8

4,654

4,983

7

Moncton

336

303

-10

1,972

1,936

-2

2,309

2,239

-3

Montréal

1,372

1,251

-9

24,386

25,562

5

25,758

26,813

4

Nanaimo

110

103

-6

604

800

32

714

903

26

Oshawa

507

442

-13

174

354

103

681

796

17

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,081

2,205

6

13,283

11,836

-11

15,364

14,041

-9

Gatineau

420

465

11

3,056

3,030

-1

3,476

3,495

1

Ottawa

1,661

1,740

5

10,227

8,806

-14

11,888

10,546

-11

Peterborough

75

87

16

22

24

9

97

111

14

Québec

736

802

9

7,048

7,702

9

7,784

8,504

9

Red Deer

109

112

3

366

396

8

475

508

7

Regina

482

494

2

1,062

1,474

39

1,544

1,968

27

Saguenay

222

191

-14

1,084

1,108

2

1,306

1,299

-1

St. Catharines-Niagara

542

471

-13

2,886

2,226

-23

3,428

2,697

-21

Saint John

277

239

-14

192

106

-45

469

345

-26

St. John's

542

540

0

536

610

14

1,078

1,150

7

Saskatoon

1,442

1,374

-5

2,214

2,452

11

3,656

3,826

5

Sherbrooke

271

285

5

2,190

2,042

-7

2,461

2,327

-5

Thunder Bay

91

97

7

366

410

12

457

507

11

Toronto

2,382

2,591

9

25,220

24,296

-4

27,601

26,887

-3

Trois-Rivières

137

132

-4

828

1,076

30

965

1,208

25

Vancouver

2,111

2,027

-4

24,794

23,192

-6

26,905

25,219

-6

Victoria

308

311

1

4,218

3,462

-18

4,526

3,773

-17

Windsor

307

320

4

684

616

-10

991

936

-6

Winnipeg

1,915

1,925

1

4,282

5,518

29

6,197

7,443

20

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over














January - June 2025 - 2026







Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province











2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

N.L.

274

272

-1

179

343

92

453

615

36

P.E.I.


124

111

-10

444

661

49

568

772

36

N.S.


691

628

-9

3,257

2,348

-28

3,948

2,976

-25

N.B.


325

313

-4

1,747

1,566

-10

2,072

1,879

-9

Atlantic

1,414

1,324

-6

5,627

4,918

-13

7,041

6,242

-11

Que.  

2,081

2,328

12

23,774

23,996

1

25,855

26,324

2

Ont.


4,412

4,110

-7

22,956

27,190

18

27,368

31,300

14

Man.


1,066

1,065

0

1,931

3,092

60

2,997

4,157

39

Sask.


789

845

7

2,002

1,970

-2

2,791

2,815

1

Alta.


7,792

6,275

-19

20,110

15,802

-21

27,902

22,077

-21

Prairies

9,647

8,185

-15

24,043

20,864

-13

33,690

29,049

-14

B.C.


1,874

1,745

-7

18,583

18,357

-1

20,457

20,102

-2

Canada

19,428

17,692

-9

94,983

95,325

0

114,411

113,017

-1

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

78

53

-32

1,194

717

-40

1,272

770

-39

Barrie

75

103

37

155

212

37

230

315

37

Belleville - Quinte West

68

55

-19

184

76

-59

252

131

-48

Brantford

171

124

-27

1,054

572

-46

1,225

696

-43

Calgary

3,548

2,773

-22

11,164

8,578

-23

14,712

11,351

-23

Chilliwack

68

59

-13

250

413

65

318

472

48

Drummondville

120

111

-8

481

503

5

601

614

2

Edmonton

3,448

2,712

-21

7,420

5,972

-20

10,868

8,684

-20

Fredericton

87

84

-3

402

370

-8

489

454

-7

Greater/Grand Sudbury

26

27

4

88

49

-44

114

76

-33

Guelph

11

9

-18

35

63

80

46

72

57

Halifax

365

327

-10

2,956

1,865

-37

3,321

2,192

-34

Hamilton

127

86

-32

765

849

11

892

935

5

Kamloops

50

59

18

126

939

##

176

998

##

Kelowna

135

87

-36

1,679

1,056

-37

1,814

1,143

-37

Kingston

86

68

-21

715

229

-68

801

297

-63

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

152

152

-

1,079

2,344

117

1,231

2,496

103

Lethbridge

173

123

-29

190

279

47

363

402

11

London

238

202

-15

543

2,267

##

781

2,469

##

Moncton

107

88

-18

1,094

956

-13

1,201

1,044

-13

Montréal

617

616

0

12,075

12,791

6

12,692

13,407

6

Nanaimo

47

59

26

163

400

145

210

459

119

Oshawa

147

134

-9

172

177

3

319

311

-3

Ottawa-Gatineau

776

968

25

5,643

5,703

1

6,419

6,671

4

Gatineau

154

196

27

1,115

1,515

36

1,269

1,711

35

Ottawa

622

772

24

4,528

4,188

-8

5,150

4,960

-4

Peterborough

28

32

14

3

12

##

31

44

42

Québec

340

379

11

4,458

3,851

-14

4,798

4,230

-12

Red Deer

68

50

-26

216

198

-8

284

248

-13

Regina

170

206

21

769

737

-4

939

943

0

Saguenay

112

100

-11

209

554

165

321

654

104

St. Catharines-Niagara

205

221

8

740

1,113

50

945

1,334

41

Saint John

81

89

10

118

53

-55

199

142

-29

St. John's

256

244

-5

172

305

77

428

549

28

Saskatoon

582

621

7

1,145

1,226

7

1,727

1,847

7

Sherbrooke

120

133

11

692

1,021

48

812

1,154

42

Thunder Bay

29

26

-10

37

205

##

66

231

##

Toronto

1,465

1,077

-26

11,110

12,148

9

12,575

13,225

5

Trois-Rivières

88

64

-27

632

538

-15

720

602

-16

Vancouver

944

925

-2

11,827

11,596

-2

12,771

12,521

-2

Victoria

126

141

12

2,213

1,731

-22

2,339

1,872

-20

Windsor

150

141

-6

265

308

16

415

449

8

Winnipeg

978

936

-4

1,663

2,759

66

2,641

3,695

40

Total

16,462

14,464

-12

85,896

85,735

0

102,358

100,199

-2

1 Data for 2024, 2025 and 2026 based on 2021 Census Definitions.





Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey





Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


June 2025

June 2026

%

June 2025

June 2026

%

June 2025

June 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

81

96

19

39

62

59

120

158

32

P.E.I.

25

21

-16

27

60

122

52

81

56

N.S.

211

181

-14

505

307

-39

716

488

-32

N.B.

122

100

-18

531

320

-40

653

420

-36

Atlantic

439

398

-9

1,102

749

-32

1,541

1,147

-26

Qc

507

477

-6

4,351

4,286

-1

4,858

4,763

-2

Ont.

1,154

1,057

-8

4,076

4,287

5

5,230

5,344

2

Man.

196

196

-

247

720

191

443

916

107

Sask.

155

201

30

236

582

147

391

783

100

Alta.

1,429

1,178

-18

3,935

3,194

-19

5,364

4,372

-18

Prairies

1,780

1,575

-12

4,418

4,496

2

6,198

6,071

-2

B.C.

407

332

-18

5,058

2,608

-48

5,465

2,940

-46

Canada (10,000+)

4,287

3,839

-10

19,005

16,426

-14

23,292

20,265

-13

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

20

3

-85

292

37

-87

312

40

-87

Barrie

30

55

83

34

28

-18

64

83

30

Belleville - Quinte West

25

21

-16

19

71

##

44

92

109

Brantford

67

11

-84

121

4

-97

188

15

-92

Calgary

579

474

-18

1,721

1,896

10

2,300

2,370

3

Chilliwack

14

12

-14

9

65

##

23

77

##

Drummondville

29

18

-38

144

13

-91

173

31

-82

Edmonton

650

516

-21

2,039

1,120

-45

2,689

1,636

-39

Fredericton

41

40

-2

168

171

2

209

211

1

Greater/Grand Sudbury

11

4

-64

14

1

-93

25

5

-80

Guelph

3

6

100

10

11

10

13

17

31

Halifax

99

95

-4

401

239

-40

500

334

-33

Hamilton

53

23

-57

74

179

142

127

202

59

Kamloops

4

7

75

16

95

##

20

102

##

Kelowna

30

20

-33

632

187

-70

662

207

-69

Kingston

24

15

-38

497

6

-99

521

21

-96

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

36

24

-33

24

60

150

60

84

40

Lethbridge

49

40

-18

10

80

150

59

120

103

London

69

51

-26

292

322

10

361

373

3

Moncton

41

26

-37

285

102

-64

326

128

-61

Montréal

149

151

1

2,580

2,854

11

2,729

3,005

10

Nanaimo

14

9

-36

40

102

155

54

111

106

Oshawa

42

39

-7

26

113

##

68

152

124

Ottawa-Gatineau

141

236

67

1,039

1,134

9

1,180

1,370

16

Gatineau

57

51

-11

100

87

-13

157

138

-12

Ottawa

84

185

120

939

1,047

12

1,023

1,232

20

Peterborough

6

14

133

0

1

##

6

15

150

Québec

54

69

28

534

456

-15

588

525

-11

Red Deer

20

8

-60

19

35

84

39

43

10

Regina

39

63

62

48

220

##

87

283

##

Saguenay

28

20

-29

8

143

##

36

163

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

45

28

-38

272

245

-10

317

273

-14

Saint John

27

18

-33

41

0

-100

68

18

-74

St. John's

73

90

23

37

62

68

110

152

38

Saskatoon

111

132

19

177

360

103

288

492

71

Sherbrooke

29

34

17

257

121

-53

286

155

-46

Thunder Bay

15

14

-7

6

22

##

21

36

71

Toronto

360

303

-16

1,341

1,829

36

1,701

2,132

25

Trois-Rivières

17

18

6

93

175

88

110

193

75

Vancouver

190

167

-12

2,889

1,841

-36

3,079

2,008

-35

Victoria

43

43

-

917

40

-96

960

83

-91

Windsor

42

46

10

126

45

-64

168

91

-46

Winnipeg

184

166

-10

182

685

##

366

851

133

Total

3,503

3,129

-11

17,434

15,170

-13

20,937

18,299

-13

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey






## not calculable / extreme value








SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

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Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)