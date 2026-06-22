New Affordable Housing Coming to London

LONDON, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced over $2.3 million through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) to build 50 new affordable units in the City of London.

Logo du gouvernement du Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)) Logo du Gouvernment du Ontario (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Located at 763–773 Dundas Street in the heart of Old East Village, this mixed‑use development will include a 24-storey high-rise and six-storey low-rise once complete. Over 40 per cent of the 247 new homes will be affordable, with 50 funded through OPHI. Led by the London Cross Cultural Learner Centre, the project emphasizes sustainability, accessibility, and community connection.

In addition, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship is also contributing $3.38 million through the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) to support 11 interim and transitional housing units within the development for asylum claimants, as part of the Government of Canada's broader investment in long-term, community-based accommodation solutions in London.

The development will serve a diverse mix of residents including families, vulnerable people, young adults, seniors and persons with disabilities, with approximately 21 per cent of units being fully barrier‑free. It offers excellent access to public transit and essential community services, while offering shared amenities including a health and wellness center and dedicated community-based programs on-site.

The announcement was made by Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside Josh Morgan, Mayor of London.

Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for the residents of London. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"When communities have the tools they need to address the housing needs of their residents, everyone benefits. Through the Interim Housing Assistance Program, the Government of Canada is supporting sustainable, temporary housing solutions for vulnerable people. The project at 763–773 Dundas Street reflects the power of partnership in expanding housing supply, strengthening local supports, and building more inclusive and resilient communities."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Our government is protecting Ontario by delivering more affordable housing options in London. We will continue advancing community-driven housing solutions that meet unique local needs and help our most vulnerable citizens find a place to call home." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Projects like the one at 763–773 Dundas Street are making a real difference here in London. By investing in affordable housing, we're helping ensure that some of our most vulnerable residents have a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home. Our partnership with the province of Ontario and the London Cross Cultural Learner Centre strengthens this work even further, supporting individuals and families as they build their lives in our community and ensuring that housing is paired with the services people need to thrive." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Creating more housing options for Londoners has been a priority, and projects like Doorways to Dreams show what is possible when we bring partners together and focus on solutions. The City of London is proud to be investing alongside the Federal Government, the Province of Ontario, and the Cross Cultural Learner Centre to deliver more homes, including affordable and accessible housing, in the heart of our community. This is about more than building homes. It is about building community, supporting families and vulnerable individuals, and creating the conditions for people to put down roots, build their future, and succeed in London."– Josh Morgan, Mayor of London

"Asylum claimants are an essential part of Canada's future and an important part of what makes London a strong and vibrant community. But in order to build successful lives and fully contribute their skills and talents, people need access to stable and affordable housing. Doorways to Dreams is more than bricks and mortar - it is an investment in people, belonging, and in the future of our city. By creating more homes, we are creating opportunities for vulnerable people and other Londoners to put down roots, contribute, and thrive." – Valerian Marochko, Executive Director, Cross Cultural Learner Centre (CCLC)

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2026 the federal government has committed $82.28 billion to support the creation of over 199,000 units and the repair of over 344,200 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a funding initiative delivered as part of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Governments of Canada and Ontario have each committed approximately $378 million in OPHI funding over ten years, for a total of $756 million, to protect, renew, and expand affordable housing, while advancing Ontario's priorities related to repair, new construction, and affordability.





is a funding initiative delivered as part of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Governments of Canada and Ontario have each committed approximately $378 million in OPHI funding over ten years, for a total of $756 million, to protect, renew, and expand affordable housing, while advancing Ontario's priorities related to repair, new construction, and affordability. Through the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) , the Government of Canada is providing $7.34 million to the City of London to support community-based accommodation solutions for asylum claimants. This includes $3.38 million for 11 interim and transitional housing units within the 763–773 Dundas Street development. Since 2019, the Government of Canada has invested approximately $1.9 billion through IHAP to help provinces and municipalities address interim housing pressures associated with increased asylum claimant volumes. While these pressures persist in certain communities, new asylum claims in Canada have decreased by 63% in 2026, compared to the same period in 2024.





, the Government of Canada is providing $7.34 million to the City of London to support community-based accommodation solutions for asylum claimants. This includes $3.38 million for 11 interim and transitional housing units within the 763–773 Dundas Street development. Since 2019, the Government of Canada has invested approximately $1.9 billion through IHAP to help provinces and municipalities address interim housing pressures associated with increased asylum claimant volumes. While these pressures persist in certain communities, new asylum claims in Canada have decreased by 63% in 2026, compared to the same period in 2024. In March 2026, the Governments of Canada and Ontario signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build in support of the shared goals of boosting housing supply, advancing key transit projects, and strengthening economic growth. Under this new partnership, the Governments of Canada and Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects in Ontario, and the funding will be prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain reductions on development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund.





in support of the shared goals of boosting housing supply, advancing key transit projects, and strengthening economic growth. Under this new partnership, the Governments of Canada and Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects in Ontario, and the funding will be prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain reductions on development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund. Funding provided for 763-773 Dundas Street is as follows: $2,343,405 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative. $3,375,000 from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada through the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP), supporting 11 units for asylum claimants within the development. A $1.125 million Municipal Affordable Housing Loan from the City of London A development charge exemption valued at approximately $4.32 million provided by the City of London



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Ontario recently passed the Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026 to help speed up the construction of new homes and infrastructure by streamlining development processes, modernizing planning rules and reducing costs, in partnership with municipalities.

For more information on affordable housing in Ontario, visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on X .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Makena Mahoney, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]; Media Relations, City of London, [email protected]