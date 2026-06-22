Official opening of the Mission Unitaînés building in Mascouche: tenants are moving in!

MASCOUCHE, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés, the City of Mascouche and the Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive Nord (OMHRN), officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors today. Residents will be moving in over the next few days.

Government of Québec logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Located at 100 Bohémier Street, the building is the latest outcome from the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project. The goal was originally to add 1,000 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 10 buildings, each with 100 units, in 10 different cities. Budget optimizations made it possible to carry out an additional project, an 11th 100-unit building in Mascouche. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over the two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Mascouche donated the land, provided certain tax breaks and covered the costs of customizing the project and the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The inauguration was attended by Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne, Mathieu Lemay, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Member of the National Assembly for Masson, Guillaume Tremblay, Mayor of Mascouche; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés; and two representatives from the OMHRN: Charles-Élie Barrette, Chair of the Board of Directors, and Isabelle Couture, General Manager.

Quotes:

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever before, in every region of Quebec. Our agreement with Mission Unitaînés is delivering tangible results, on time and on budget. The proof is here: with the funding originally allocated for 10 buildings, we were able to complete an 11th, right here in Mascouche. Congratulations to all our partners!"

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I'm proud of our government's contribution to this project. The residential building officially opened today will make a real difference for seniors in Mascouche. Every project like this one draws us closer to the country we want to build--communities where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I am honoured to take part in the opening of the 11th Mission Unitaînés building. I would like to thank all the partners for their exceptional collaboration on this project, which meets the Mascouche community's needs, and I would like to recognize Luc Maurice's philanthropic donation. Once again, we are taking an important step in improving the supply of affordable housing in our area."

Mathieu Lemay, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Member of the National Assembly for Masson

"Our government is proud to support Mission Unitaînés, a meaningful initiative that helps strengthen our communities and expand access to affordable housing across the country. Thanks to this residential development, seniors in Mascouche will be able to benefit from quality housing while remaining close to their loved ones and their community. Because building a stronger Canada also means enabling everyone to age at home, within their community, in housing that meets their needs and their means."

Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne

"Mascouche is proud to open the Mission Unitaînés building. In honour of a great woman from our region who was a municipal councillor, the building will be named Maison Darllie-Pierre-Louis. This new community for low-income seniors was made possible thanks to our affordable housing fund, which was used to acquire the land for this project."

Guillaume Tremblay, Mayor of Mascouche

"We are pleased to be part of this collaboration with the City of Mascouche and Mission Unitaînés. This initiative is intended to give our community access to quality, low-cost buildings. This promising journey marked the beginning of a new era for our city. To all our partners, thank you for your trust and commitment. We look forward to welcoming residents on July 1st."

Charles-Élie Barrette, Chair of the Board of Directors, Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive-Nord

"It is with immense pride that today, by officially opening this building, we fulfill the mission we set out on two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, the different levels of government and our team enabled us to complete the project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Mascouche includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a mobility scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations: Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Caroline Sauriol, CEO of Mission Unitaînés, [email protected]