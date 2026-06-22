Ground broken on Coulée Grou: 200 more affordable housing units in Pointe-aux-Trembles

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, together with the City of Montréal, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and the technical resource group Bâtir son quartier, are celebrating the start of work on Phase 1 of Coulée Grou, a 200-unit affordable housing project with 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units for low- and modest-income households. The project is being carried out under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec and the Entente Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec.

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Gérer son quartier, which will manage the building, will welcome tenants in fall 2028. They will have access to high-quality facilities and a strategic location close to everyday amenities. Ninety-six households could also receive a rent supplement to ensure that their rent takes up only 25% of their income.

The $96-million funding package includes government investments that stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its economic updates. The governments of Quebec and Canada have invested over $43.3 million each in this project. The Government of Canada is also providing an additional $36.5 million through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) as forgivable and low-interest loans. The City of Montréal is investing $15.6 million, which includes a direct contribution to construction. A loan of $5.4M from the Fonds d'acquisition de Montréal (FAM) was used to purchase the land. A mortgage loan completed the financial package.

The event was attended by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure; Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region and Member of the National Assembly for Pointe-aux-Trembles on behalf of Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; and Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montreal. They were joined by Michel Taylor, Chair of the Board of Directors of Gérer son quartier, and Jean-François Gilker, Development Officer at Bâtir son quartier.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I'm particularly proud of the ground breaking we're celebrating today. It's proof that, by joining forces and combining funding levers, we can build high-quality projects that meet needs. By 2028, 200 more low- and modest-income households will be able to live in a high-quality, safe and affordable living environment. I'm excited about this project and we can all be proud of it."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The project we're highlighting today will make a real difference for people here in Pointe-aux-Trembles. Every project like this one draws us closer to the country we want to build--a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Housing is one of the most powerful tools for reducing poverty and promoting social inclusion. When people have access to affordable, safe, and quality housing, they can devote more of their resources to food, their children's education, and their future. Through the Coulée Grou project, we are taking concrete action to improve the living conditions of 200 Montreal families. As the Member of the National Assembly for Pointe-aux-Trembles, I am proud to see this project come to life."

Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region and Member of the National Assembly for Pointe-aux-Trembles

"As July 1 approaches, finding affordable housing has become a challenge for far too many Montreal families. Through the Coulée Grou project, we will create more homes where people want to live--close to public transit, services, and jobs. This is exactly the kind of project Montreal needs to address the housing crisis and keep our neighbourhoods affordable and accessible."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montreal

"Everyone should be able to find affordable housing. In the current environment, we need to leverage complementary financial packages to deliver housing faster. The Coulée Grou project is a prime example. I'd like to praise the commitment of all our partners, the work of my teams and Bâtir son quartier on this new project that is taking shape."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"The Coulée Grou project was born from an ambitious vision: to provide lasting housing solutions for families in Montreal's East End. Today, we recognize the commitment of everyone who has helped make this initiative possible. Bâtir son quartier is proud to partner with Gérer son quartier to create social and community housing in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough and provide a concrete response to the needs of low- and modest-income households."

Edith Cyr, Executive Director, Bâtir son quartier

"As the owner and property manager, we are committed to putting our expertise to work for our tenants to ensure a high-quality, supportive living environment. The Coulée Grou project reflects our commitment to providing families in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles with dignified, affordable housing. I sincerely thank the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montreal, and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. Your support is essential to making this mission a reality."

Michel Taylor, Chair of the Board of Directors, Gérer son quartier

Highlights:

Up to 160 of the households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program. If eligible, tenants will spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic development in Quebec by partnering with industry leaders to strategically invest in profitable real estate projects. It supports the start of multi-use projects that include multiple components whether residential, commercial or office use and industrial or institutional projects. It prioritizes a sustainable development approach. As of December 31, 2025, there were 32 projects under development or construction worth $4.7 billion, which included over 5,000 residential units under construction and 78 operating assets totalling 6,445 rental residential units. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected] Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Josée Lagacé, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, [email protected]