WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Construction is underway for 36 affordable homes for seniors in Williams Lake at Glen Arbor Phase II.

Located at 564 Oliver Street, this is a five-storey building offering 36 one-bedroom units for independent seniors with low to moderate incomes. Seven of the ground floor units are wheelchair accessible. This project will allow Williams Lake seniors to stay close to their community, families and services.

Glen Arbor Phase II is connected to the Glen Arbor Seniors Residence (Phase I). Both phases are owned and operated by the Cariboo Park Housing Society, which expect to begin welcoming tenants in spring 2026.

This project is located in the downtown area and amenities and services such as a grocery store, a gas station, City Hall, health facility, and post office are all within walking distance.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$1.4 million contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy

contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy $4 million from the province through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, plus an annual operating subsidy of $608,528

from the province through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, plus an annual operating subsidy of $1.14 million in land equity from the Cariboo Park Housing Society

Quotes:

"We are proud to support this project that will allow seniors to continue living in their communities, close to their families and loved ones. After a lifetime of contributions to their country, they deserve nothing less." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Seniors in Williams Lake want the option to live independently, but for those with low or moderate incomes, global inflation and a housing shortage can make it challenging to find an affordable place to live. Glen Arbor Phase II is part of our Homes for People action plan to increase affordable housing throughout the province." – Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing

"Affordable, accessible seniors housing is a priority, and I'm pleased to see this project Underway. Our thanks to the Cariboo ParkHome Society for their dedication and to the Province, through BC Housing, and the federal government, through Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, for their investment in our community." – Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor, Williams Lake

"We are very pleased this project is now underway. A strategic priority of the board for over eight years, intensive project planning began three years ago when we received provisional approval. We are also pleased that local contractor Lauren Brothers was the successful bidder." – Walt Cobb, president of the Cariboo Park Housing Society

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

As of December 31, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the Government of has committed over to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 75 homes in Williams Lake .

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/.

