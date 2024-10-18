HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The communities of Shelburne and Barton will have 13 new, energy efficient, homes after an investment of more than $5.1 million from the federal and provincial governments and Co-operative Homes Ltd. (Compass Nova Scotia).

Heritage Hall in Shelburne is a centrally located building that will be converted into five one- and two-bedroom apartments. Barton Elementary School is located on a large parcel of land near shops and services in Barton, and will be converted into eight one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The conversion to make the two buildings more energy efficient will include heat pumps, heat recovery ventilators, and envelope improvements.

Compass Nova Scotia is a not-for-profit housing co-operative that currently has 111 homes in 8 neighbourhoods across the province.

Quotes

"I am proud that we could support these two projects that will bring more affordable homes to Shelburne and Barton, here at home in Nova Scotia. We will keep working with partners across the country to build more homes and end the housing crisis."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our investments in energy efficient housing are an important part of our efforts to give Nova Scotians clean, reliable power at affordable prices. We have a focus to meeting our ambitious climate change targets, and this investment takes us one important step closer to those goals."

Nolan Young, MLA for Shelburne on behalf of Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes is thrilled to again be growing with the Barton School and Heritage Hall projects. These new homes will reflect the mission of Compass to build inclusive and sustainable housing communities through collaboration. This important initiative for rural Nova Scotia could not have been possible without support from various partners and all levels of government, particularly to ensure these homes are built to a high energy standard."

Karen Brodeur, Director, Co-operative Housing Development, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada

"I am so pleased that we will soon be able to welcome new households to Compass Nova Scotia, because of these two projects. Being part of Compass Nova Scotia means having a secure, co-operative home in an inclusive community. Many individuals and families are looking for exactly this kind of housing. I am grateful for the support of the federal, provincial and municipal governments, who together are making this possible."

Keith MacDonald, President, Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes Limited

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,539,190 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $2,498,707 , and Compass Nova Scotia is contributing $1,091,552 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing , and Compass Nova Scotia is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 50 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $330 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $434 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.htmlhttps://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Patricia Jreige, Communications advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, 902-718-7866, [email protected]; Karen Brodeur, Director, Co-operative Housing Development Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada (CHF Canada), 613.230.2201 ext. 226, [email protected]