News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 16, 2026, 14:28 ET
Mar 16, 2026, 14:28 ET
NEWMARKET, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.
Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.
As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.
Today, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced $630,772 in joint funding through the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI), which is being used to support the development of 18 transitional housing beds at Inn from the Cold's latest project in Newmarket.
Once complete, this 3-storey building will deliver a total of 44 beds for emergency and transitional housing. The facility will include space for on-site support services and shared programming for residents and is ideally situated close to health clinics and public transportation.
In addition, the Government of Canada is contributing over $1 million through the Reaching Home program to support the delivery of 30 planned on-site emergency housing beds, while the Government of Ontario is investing $1.5 million through the Homelessness Prevention Program.
Quotes:
"The federal government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to address the housing crisis. The project announced today will provide more safe, affordable homes for the most vulnerable residents of Newmarket. I'm proud of our government's involvement, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community"– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"Projects like this show what's possible when all levels of government come together. With combined investments from our government, our federal partners and York Region, this is a strong example of what we can achieve when we work together to help people access safe shelter and the supports they need." – The Honourable Graydon Smith, Ontario's Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home. This investment for Inn From the Cold is an important step toward addressing homelessness and supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community. By working with our federal and municipal partners, we are expanding access to emergency and transitional housing in Newmarket and helping ensure residents have the supports they need to rebuild their lives."– Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Member of Provincial Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora
"The Regional Municipality of York is continuing to see increased demand for affordable housing options, including emergency and transitional housing for individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Today's investment helps ensure we can continue responding to the growing needs in our communities and supporting residents who need it most." – Eric Jolliffe, Chairman and CEO, The Regional Municipality of York
"Addressing homelessness requires collaboration. This project is an outstanding example of what partnership across federal, provincial, regional, and municipal governments--along with community partners--can achieve. Through these investments, Inn From the Cold can move forward with urgently needed emergency and transitional housing that will support people on their path to stable housing. This project shows what can be accomplished when we work together." – Wayne Ford, Chair, Board of Directors, Inn From the Cold
"The Inn From The Cold's housing hub, which will open later this year, is a great example of what we can achieve when all levels of government – Municipal, Regional, Provincial, and Federal governments – come together and partner with community agencies. As we continue to face a growing crisis, this emergency and transitional housing project stands as an example of collaboration and community support" – John Taylor, Mayor, The Town of Newmarket
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations : Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Melissa Candelaria, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]
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