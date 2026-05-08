HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY, NS, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, in partnership with the Province of Nova Scotia and the Halifax Regional Municipality, announced nearly $6 million in combined funding to support the construction of two homes in the Halifax Regional Municipality that will provide safe and stable housing for eight children under the care of the Minister of Opportunities and Social Development, while family-based care is sought. The project will receive a 100% operational subsidy from the Department of Opportunities and Social Development and Chisholm Foundation for Children, which will oversee property management. Since 1972, Chisholm has supported more than 2,647 youth and children with their programs and group care. It currently operates two homes in Halifax, where it provides stable housing, ensures access to local schools, and supports participation in a wide range of community recreation programs, providing a place of hope and healing.

The announcement was made by Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville--Bedford--Preston, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable Barbara Adams, Deputy Premier, Deputy President of the Executive Council, Minister of Seniors and Long-term Care, Minister responsible for Military Relations, and Minister of Opportunities and Social Development, and Andy Fillmore, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need and homelessness. This project will provide safer and more supportive homes for vulnerable children and youth. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (TBC)

"Our Government is focused on delivering housing for Nova Scotians and people across the country. Supporting the Chisholm Foundation for Children's project is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the meaningful difference it will make in the lives of so many in our community." – Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville--Bedford--Preston

"This project is a true testament of the power of collaboration and marks an important step forward in how we care for some of the most vulnerable children in our province. We will continue our work to build a future where every child has a permanent, loving home, and we are committed to ensuring that the care they receive reflects the very best of what they deserve." – The Honourable Barbara Adams, Deputy Premier, Deputy President of the Executive Council, Minister of Seniors and Long-term Care, Minister responsible for Military Relations, and Minister of Opportunities and Social Development

"Every young person deserves a safe, stable place to call home - and projects like this strengthen our communities. These homes will help children stay connected to school, services, and the people around them. As our region continues to grow, our focus is on working with partners and being ready to deliver the housing people need - quickly, and where it's needed most." – Andy Fillmore, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

"We are so grateful and humbled with the support of all three levels of governments in bringing our vision to fruition. This project is about creating safe, supportive spaces where children can begin to heal and build a brighter future." – Wade Johnston, Executive Director, Chisholm Services for Children

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided is as follows: $5.25 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $2.11 million from the Chisholm Foundation for Children $500,000 from the Nova Scotia Department of Opportunities and Social Development $200,000 from the Halifax Regional Municipality's Affordable Housing Grant Program



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]