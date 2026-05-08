SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés, the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and the Office municipal d'habitation Haut-Richelieu (OMHHR), today officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The event had a very special significance, as this is the 10th building developed by Mission Unitaînés, and because it also marks the symbolic achievement of 1,000 housing units built across Quebec.

The new living environment, built at a lower cost than the initial budget and delivered faster than the established schedule, is a testament to the expertise of the partners involved. The project also welcomed its first residents on May 1st. Located at 470 rue Champlain, the building is one of the outcomes of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés initiative whose goal was originally to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 projects, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over the two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu donated the land, provided certain tax breaks and covered the costs of customizing the project and the utility connection costs, for a total contribution of $5.3 million. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The official opening was attended by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières; Jean Martel, CEO of Société d'habitation du Québec, Éric Latour, Mayor of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés; and Joël Gomez, General Manager of the OMHHR.

Quotes:

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is yielding concrete results, delivered on budget and on schedule, and today's official opening of this project is further proof of this. Congratulations to all the partners involved!"

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I'm proud of our government's contribution to the completion of this project. The residential structure officially opened today will provide seniors in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu with a living environment that is truly adapted to their needs and their reality. As demand for seniors' housing continues to grow, initiatives like these are crucial for ensuring that our seniors can age with dignity in a safe and affordable environment."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"I've been saying for years that TOGETHER we can make things happen and find solutions for our community. Today, this 100-unit project, the culmination of the innovative partnership between Mission Unitaînés, the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, the Office municipal d'habitation Haut-Richelieu, the federal government and the Government of Quebec, embodies the power of working TOGETHER. The drive to succeed shared by all stakeholders is what enabled this much-needed project to be brought to fruition for our region within a very short timeframe. And we did it by pulling TOGETHER."

Louis Lemieux, Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of the French Language, the Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Minister Responsible for the Canadian Francophonie and Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean

"I'm delighted to see such an important project come to fruition at a time when housing is scarce and expensive. The official opening of this building in the heart of Haut-Richelieu is proof that we can do great things when we work together to improve the well-being of others. When we do so, the entire community benefits."

Audrey Bogemans, Member of the National Assembly for Iberville

"Today, we are not just inaugurating 100 new affordable housing units for seniors; we are providing a home to those who helped build our community. This project, representing an estimated municipal investment of $5.3 million, reflects our commitment to taking concrete action to address the housing crisis. Thank you to all the partners involved, as well as to our municipal team, for the excellence of their work."

Éric Latour, Mayor of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

"We are pleased to be among Mission Unitaînés's partners. This initiative is intended to give our community access to quality, low-cost homes. This promising journey has marked the beginning of a new era for our city. To all our partners, thank you for your trust and commitment."

Joël Gomez, General Manager, Office municipal d'habitation Haut-Richelieu

"It is with immense pride that today, by officially opening this building, we fulfill the mission we set out on two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, the different levels of government and our team enabled us to complete the project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a mobility scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés, [email protected]