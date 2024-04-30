New affordable homes coming for seniors in Elkford

ELKFORD, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Seniors and people living with disabilities in Elkford will soon have access to 25 new affordable rental homes with construction underway on a new housing development.

Located at 214 Alpine Way, the four-storey building will provide 25 one-bedroom units. All the units will either be accessible or adaptable to accommodate current and changing accessibility needs. The project will also include ground-mounted solar panels to help produce additional power for the building.

The site is located within one kilometre of all essential services and the downtown core including a grocery store, pharmacy, park, library and the Elkford Medical Centre.

The project is the result of a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, the Regional District of East Kootenay, the District of Elkford, Columbia Basin Trust, Teck Coal Limited (Teck), and Elkford Housing Society, which will operate the building.

Construction of the building is expected to be complete in 2025.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$12.6 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund

from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $975,000 contribution of joint funding through the Canada – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

contribution of joint funding through the – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. Approximately $2.8 million from the Province, through BC Housing, from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and approximately $640,000 in annual operating funding

from the Province, through BC Housing, from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and approximately in annual operating funding Approximately $670,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust

from the Columbia Basin Trust Approximately $500,000 from the Regional District of East Kootenay

from the Regional District of East Kootenay Approximately $200,000 from the District of Elkford

from the District of Elkford $1 million as well as an in-kind land donation valued at approximately $400,000 from Teck Coal Limited.

Quotes:

"This project is going to help get homes built for seniors in Elkford that they can afford and create options for those with disabilities so they can live in the community they call home– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"These accessible and adaptable homes will allow seniors and people living with disabilities to live comfortably and independently, close to friends and family," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. "Through our Homes for People action plan, we're delivering thousands of homes across the province that meet the diverse needs of renters, and more are on the way." – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, Province of British Columbia

"These homes will make a huge difference in the lives of seniors and people living with disabilities who want to live independently, near amenities that support their health and wellbeing. I'm proud to be part of a government that's prioritizing their needs while addressing a housing crisis that we know disproportionately affects them." – Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors' Services and Long-Term Care

"These new units will provide secure, affordable and accessible places to call home for seniors and people living with disabilities in Elkford. As ground breaks on this exciting project, I want to thank all of our partners for their dedication and collaboration, and for continuing to invest in rural communities across British Columbia." – Brittny Anderson, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nelson-Creston

"After years of planning by the Elkford Housing Society, we're thrilled to see this project underway! The District strongly supports purpose-built, affordable rental housing and housing for seniors in our community; and this project is a prime example of the development we're hoping to see in our growing downtown area." – Steve Fairbairn, Mayor, District of Elkford

"We recognize the importance of creating safe and comfortable spaces for our seniors to call home while enjoying all the benefits that come with staying in their community. We are proud to be a funding partner on this initiative and to see construction underway on this vibrant, accessible housing project in Elkford." – Thomas McDonald, Electoral Area A Director, Regional District of East Kootenay

"The Elkford Housing Society is very excited about our partnership with BC Housing, CMHC, Columbia Basin Trust, District of Elkford, Regional District of East Kootenay and Teck to provide 25 units of barrier free housing for seniors and people with disabilities in Elkford. The society is pleased that this housing will allow seniors and people living with disabilities to remain in Elkford as they age." – Kim Bauer, Vice President, Elkford Housing Society

"Access to affordable rental housing is a pressing issue, which is why the Trust has prioritized supporting communities, like Elkford, to create housing that meets their needs. We're excited to support construction-related training opportunities and see high-speed fibre installed in the 25 finished units. Congratulations to the Elkford Housing Society and to all the partners for their commitment to making this project a reality." – Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust

""Teck is proud to have contributed funding and land towards the construction of the Elkford seniors housing project. We are committed to working with project partners and stakeholders alike to help support much needed rental units for residents to continue living in Elkford, a place many call home." – Robin Sheremeta, president, Teck

