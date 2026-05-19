News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
May 19, 2026, 09:45 ET
May 19, 2026, 09:45 ET
RENFREW, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Governments of Canada and Ontario jointly invested $613,355 through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) to build 3 supportive housing units in the County of Renfrew.
Located at 135 Francis Street in the Town of Renfrew, the Francis Street Triplex was completed in February 2026 and is expected to welcome residents beginning in June 2026. This project is designed to foster an inclusive and supportive community, with wheelchair-accessible units ensuring barrier-free living for all residents. Priority will be given to individuals with medical and accessibility needs, with tenants selected through the centralized waitlist to promote fairness and transparency. Residents will have access to individualized supports tailored to their unique needs, helping them maintain housing stability.
In March 2026, the Governments of Canada and Ontario signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build in support of the shared goals of boosting housing supply, advancing key transit projects, and strengthening economic growth. Under this new partnership, the federal government and the Province of Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects in Ontario, and the funding will be prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain reductions on development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund.
Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.
Quotes:
"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to their housing needs. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"By cutting red tape, investing in housing and critical infrastructure, and collaborating with all our partners, Ontario is creating the conditions to build more homes faster across the province. Today's announcement displays our commitment to making sure people can access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, and what can be achieved when we work together to protect Ontario and our communities." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Projects like the Francis Street Triplex are making a real difference here in Renfrew County. By investing in supportive housing, we are helping ensure that some of our most vulnerable residents have access to safe, stable housing and the supports they need to live with dignity." – Billy Denault, Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew--Nipissing--Pembroke
"In Renfrew County, we know that strong communities are built by working together. This project is a great example of what can be achieved through collaboration, and we're thankful for the support of our provincial and federal partners in making it a reality. Every new unit we open represents a real difference in someone's life – whether it's a fresh start, a safe place to live, or the ability to stay in the community they call home. That's why this work matters, and why we will keep moving forward, one project at a time." - Jennifer Murphy, Warden, County of Renfrew
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Michael Minzak, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]
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