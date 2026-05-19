RENFREW, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Governments of Canada and Ontario jointly invested $613,355 through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) to build 3 supportive housing units in the County of Renfrew.

Located at 135 Francis Street in the Town of Renfrew, the Francis Street Triplex was completed in February 2026 and is expected to welcome residents beginning in June 2026. This project is designed to foster an inclusive and supportive community, with wheelchair-accessible units ensuring barrier-free living for all residents. Priority will be given to individuals with medical and accessibility needs, with tenants selected through the centralized waitlist to promote fairness and transparency. Residents will have access to individualized supports tailored to their unique needs, helping them maintain housing stability.

In March 2026, the Governments of Canada and Ontario signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build in support of the shared goals of boosting housing supply, advancing key transit projects, and strengthening economic growth. Under this new partnership, the federal government and the Province of Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects in Ontario, and the funding will be prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain reductions on development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to their housing needs. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"By cutting red tape, investing in housing and critical infrastructure, and collaborating with all our partners, Ontario is creating the conditions to build more homes faster across the province. Today's announcement displays our commitment to making sure people can access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, and what can be achieved when we work together to protect Ontario and our communities." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Projects like the Francis Street Triplex are making a real difference here in Renfrew County. By investing in supportive housing, we are helping ensure that some of our most vulnerable residents have access to safe, stable housing and the supports they need to live with dignity." – Billy Denault, Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew--Nipissing--Pembroke

"In Renfrew County, we know that strong communities are built by working together. This project is a great example of what can be achieved through collaboration, and we're thankful for the support of our provincial and federal partners in making it a reality. Every new unit we open represents a real difference in someone's life – whether it's a fresh start, a safe place to live, or the ability to stay in the community they call home. That's why this work matters, and why we will keep moving forward, one project at a time." - Jennifer Murphy, Warden, County of Renfrew

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10 year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10 year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) is a funding initiative delivered as part of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. Designed to protect affordability for households in social housing, funding can be used to help repair, regenerate and expand community housing, Funding can also be used to provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing, and to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring.

is a funding initiative delivered as part of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. Funding provided for the Francis Street Triplex is as follows: $613,355 from the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) for the construction of 3 supportive housing units.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Michael Minzak, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]