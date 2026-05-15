NORTH BAY, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Government of Canada and the Ontario government announced a combined investment of $4.5 million through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) to support the delivery of affordable homes in North Bay.

The project involves the development of a 60-unit affordable housing building on Brookes Street in North Bay. It will consist of a three-storey residential building providing a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units along with a common area space for tenants. The project will provide Indigenous-focused affordable housing for Indigenous households and will be developed and operated by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS). Construction of the project is expected to start by early fall this year.

The announcement was made by Pauline Rochefort, Member of Parliament of Nipissing--Timiskaming alongside Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Vic Fedeli, Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario recently signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build in support of shared goals, including building more affordable homes, infrastructure, and transit. Under this new partnership, the federal government and Ontario will cost-match a total of $8.8 billion over 10 years to support housing-enabling infrastructure projects for municipalities that reduce and maintain low development charges. This marks the federal government's first partnership through the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to their housing needs. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is investing in affordable and supportive housing to address homelessness in North Bay. By working closely with partners like OAHS and collaborating with the province, we're creating safe, culturally appropriate housing and supports for those who need them most, while strengthening inclusive, resilient communities."– Pauline Rochefort, Member of Parliament of Nipissing--Timiskaming

"Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, and projects like this are part of how we get there. By working alongside Indigenous partners and local leaders, we are helping create housing that reflects the needs of the community while giving more people the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and their families. This is about supporting people, strengthening North Bay, and continuing our work to protect Ontario's communities for the long term. – The Honourable Graydon Smith, Ontario's Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

"The Brookes Street housing project is a win for our community and answers District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board's call to increase affordable housing opportunities in Nipissing. We look forward to taking further steps to bridge that gap for those who need a safe place to call home. The new build near the North Bay Indigenous Hub will enable residents to access culturally safe health and wellness outcomes close to home. Ontario's goal is to create more homes and reduce homelessness, and we are proud to be part of that effort."" – The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing.

"This project will add much-needed affordable housing in North Bay and help support members of our Indigenous community. The City is proud to be part of making projects like this happen. Through our Housing Action Plan and Growth Community Improvement Plan, we're using the tools available to support more housing because it takes all levels of government working together. This is a practical step forward that will add real housing options for residents who need them." – His Worship, Peter Chirico, Mayor of North Bay

"This project is about responding to a very real need in our community. We know that Indigenous individuals and families are disproportionately impacted by homelessness in the District, especially those living without shelter. Supporting this housing development on a site that is closely connected to community services is an important step toward stability, dignity, and long‑term housing for people who need it most. DNSSAB is proud to partner with Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services on this important initiative and to support Indigenous-led solutions that strengthen our communities." - Mark King, Chair, District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board

"Indigenous-led housing solutions are rooted in community priorities, and this development in North Bay is a strong reflection of the urban Indigenous community's vision. By connecting affordable housing with accessible, culture-based services, this project helps ensure residents have the wraparound supports and community connections needed to thrive." - Cora McGuire-Cyrette, Chair, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services' Board of Directors

"This development demonstrates what is possible when governments come together to support Indigenous Peoples in leading solutions for their own communities. By enabling an Indigenous organization to receive funding and deliver housing by Indigenous Peoples, for Indigenous Peoples, this project advances the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation. The 60 affordable, energy-efficient homes--integrated with community services--will create lasting impacts for residents and strengthen the Indigenous community in North Bay for generations to come." - Justin Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. The funding helps repair, regenerate and expand community housing, as well as provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring.

is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. The funding helps repair, regenerate and expand community housing, as well as provide rental assistance to those living in social and affordable housing. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) rewards local governments for pursuing changes that cut red tape and build more homes faster. HAF encourages local solutions that create more housing options by driving innovation, removing barriers and incentivizing updates to planning systems.

North Bay proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan and recently received its second HAF installment of nearly $2.7 million reflecting the successful implementation of its plan. North Bay is supporting this project through initiatives identified in the City's Housing Action Plan and Growth Community Improvement Plan (CIP), including: No Development Charges A 100% rebate on Planning and Building Fees, to a maximum of $250,000 A municipal tax rebate for the first four years; and Up to $500,000 in financial support through the Growth CIP Top-Up Funding Stream 1 funded through the Housing Accelerator Fund

Funding provided for Brookes Street is as follows: $4.5 million from the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) $1.5 million in CMHC funding. It is part of the $14.8 million provided through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) to support the pre‑development of nine Indigenous housing projects led by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) over three years, previously announced in 2025.Government of Canada supports organizations driving innovation in the housing sector | CMHC



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Melissa Candelaria, Office of Ontario's Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]