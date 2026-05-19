GATINEAU, QC, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec, together with the City of Gatineau and Mon Chez-Nous incorporée, marked the official opening of the Mon chez nous – Magnus building, a 47-unit living environment for families experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless in Gatineau. The total investment for this project is just over $22.2 million.

The event was attended by the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Gatineau; by Mathieu Lévesque, Quebec Minister Responsible for Youth, Minister for the Regions and Member of the National Assembly for Chapleau, on behalf of Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; by Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau; and by Donald Roy, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mon Chez-Nous incorporée.

The organization received a grant of over $11.4 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and matching investments announced by Quebec. The City of Gatineau, meanwhile, donated land in addition to making a financial contribution of over $4.5 million.

Quotes:

"Today, we're opening 47 new social housing units that will provide families with a stable, safe and affordable place to confidently face the future. The Magnus project shows what we can achieve when governments and community partners join forces to address the challenges faced by many families in Gatineau. This achievement will give Gatineau families access to a welcoming living environment adapted to their needs."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"This project is a testament to our commitment to increasing the supply of social and affordable housing across Quebec. By supporting initiatives that offer both shelter and community support, we're making a real contribution to improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable individuals and families, while helping them secure long-term stability."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Access to stable housing is essential to each individual's health and well-being. By supporting projects like the Mon Chez-Nous initiative, we're taking action upstream to prevent homelessness, reduce pressure on the healthcare system and provide safe living environments that promote individual independence and dignity."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers

"I congratulate Mon Chez-Nous and its partners for having completed this project. It shows the importance of investing in solutions adapted to the realities of our regions and the needs of our most vulnerable neighbours. By focusing on strong partnerships and the rapid delivery of projects, we're helping to revitalize our communities while providing positive and sustainable opportunities for those who need them most."

Mathieu Lévesque, Quebec Minister Responsible for Youth, Minister for the Regions and Member of the National Assembly for Chapleau

"Vulnerable families in Gatineau are in dire need of housing. The Magnus project meets this need and shows the importance of working together to offer living environments that are adapted to the realities of the members of our community. Thank you to Mon Chez-Nous for the crucial and constructive commitment it has shown to Gatineau-area families."

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau

"This official opening is part of a milestone year for Mon Chez-Nous, which is celebrating 30 years of dedication to helping vulnerable individuals and families. With the development of the Magnus project, we have increased our housing stock to 205 units, all of which are managed with the aim of providing both housing and community support. The building located at 240 Magnus Est shows our desire to build welcoming, sustainable and stable living environments."

Donald Roy, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mon Chez-Nous incorporée

Highlights:

All tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gatineau (10%).

Founded in 1996, Mon Chez-Nous incorporée has a mission to provide social and affordable housing with community support to meet the needs of vulnerable individuals and families experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, while promoting their residential stability and full participation in the community.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.





CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.





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About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Mohammad Hussein, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Pour information : Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected], Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]