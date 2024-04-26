DARTMOUTH, NS, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, Province of Nova Scotia, the Halifax Regional Municipality and Affirmative Ventures Association announced a combined investment of over $16 million to create 45 new homes in Dartmouth.

Main Street Centre is a seven-story, 45-unit mixed-use housing project located at 139 Main Street in Dartmouth. The units will be a mixture of affordable and much-needed seniors housing. The new building is envisioned as part of a continuum of housing and mental health supports, addressing affordable housing needs on the independent living side of the spectrum.

The development will include 25 affordable units plus 20 units that will be offered for market rent. One dozen units will be fully accessible, and the community will have grade level access to social enterprises on Main Street. At the back of the building, ten units of transitional housing already managed by Affirmative Ventures will have seamless interface with the Main Street Centre. Building amenities will include supports for persons with a mental health diagnosis, services to support seniors aging in place, walking distance to local businesses, Halifax Transit stops and dedicated bike storage.

This project is made possible by the Government of Canada's Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), with funding from the Province of Nova Scotia, the Halifax Regional Municipality and Affirmative Ventures.

A breakdown of funding for this project includes:

$11.8 million from the NHS Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

from the NHS Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $73,000 in SEED funding

in SEED funding $4.7 million from Province of Nova Scotia

from Province of $162,636 from Halifax Regional Municipality

from Halifax Regional Municipality $350,000 in Land Equity from Affirmative Ventures Association

Quotes:

"These new affordable housing units are going to make a real difference in the Dartmouth area. They will both help support seniors and persons with a mental health diagnosis, and help create a stronger, more inclusive community." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement is more than dollars and units — we're building more homes right here in Dartmouth—Cole Harbour! We're delivering this funding to strengthen our community and ensure that seniors and persons with a mental health diagnosis can live and thrive in a home that's adapted to meet their needs. A home that's near transit, near amenities, and part of our community."– Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

"Having a safe, supportive home is more than four walls and a roof. We're pleased to play a role in creating inclusive, welcoming communities where the residents are able to grow, feel secure and thrive." – Tim Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Nova Scotia on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia

"The Halifax Regional Municipality is committed to demonstrating leadership and fostering partnerships that provide access to a range of quality, affordable housing options in safe and vibrant communities. This project will meet a crucial need in our community, and I thank everyone who has come together to invest in safer, more engaged communities by making affordable options available to those in need." – Tony Mancini, Regional Councillor District 6 - Harbourview - Burnside - Dartmouth East, Halifax Regional Municipality

"Affirmative Ventures Association looks forward to the opening of the Main Street Centre in Spring 2025 and we would like to thank our funding partners, rcs Construction, Harvey Architecture, the construction trades and members of our project team. With their support, we are now implementing our vision for mental health housing while moving forward at the same time with a mix of housing, a centre for employment training and community-based mental health supports." – Ken Greer Board Chair, Affirmative Ventures

Quick facts:

Today's announcement was made by Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, Tim Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Nova Scotia on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia, and Tony Mancini, Regional Councillor District 6 - Harbourview - Burnside - Dartmouth East, Halifax Regional Municipality.

The Affordable Housing Fund – previously known as the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) – is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As of December 31, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $8.17 billion to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

As of December 31, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

