WAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Municipality of Wawa is purchasing an accessible transit van to increase transit services for the community.

The federal government and the municipality are investing $202,476 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

"Public transit helps make lives easier for everyone. We're proud to make this investment that will help residents of Wawa get where they need to go, safely and conveniently."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The RTSF funding will be used to purchase a new accessible Wawa Transit Van which will ensure the Municipality is able to offer an accessible and affordable public transportation option to residents in Wawa, especially those requiring mobility assistance. On behalf of the residents of Wawa, I am grateful and thank the Federal Government for making this important investment in our community."

Melanie Pilon, Mayor, Municipality of Wawa

The federal government is investing $161,980 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Municipality of Wawa is contributing $40,496 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Municipality of is contributing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on . The RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

