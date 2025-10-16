National research teams will aim to better predict, boost survival rates, enhance recovery, and build a robust health research workforce focused on cardiac arrest.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke, in collaboration with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health (CIHR-ICRH) and Brain Canada, is proud to announce a joint commitment of $5 million over five years to support the Cardiac Arrest Team Grants funding opportunity

This bold initiative aims to significantly improve the prediction of cardiac arrest, the survival rates and quality of life for individuals and families affected by cardiac arrest across Canada. The funding opportunity is strategically aligned with the American Heart Association's Cardiac Arrest Research Team (CART) Network funding opportunity to foster cross-border collaboration and amplify the impact of research through coordinated efforts.

Advancing research in cardiac arrest

The Cardiac Arrest Team Grants will support multidisciplinary research teams across three key areas:

Prediction and early detection: Advancing ability to predict and detect cardiac arrest in the community or in hospital by deepening understanding of its causes and biological mechanisms. Accelerating response and increasing survival: Developing sustainable, evidence-informed approaches to improve emergency response and survival -- both out-of-hospital and in-hospital. Optimizing brain recovery: Supporting survivors with evidence-based rehabilitation and recovery strategies that address physical, neurocognitive, and/or mental health needs. This includes support for families, caregivers, and communities.

"This investment represents a transformative step toward a future where more people are saved and better supported during their recovery," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "By working together across organizations, we can accelerate progress and close critical gaps in cardiac arrest prediction, care and recovery."

"Through this collaborative investment, we aim to strengthen the full continuum of cardiac arrest care, from early detection to emergency response, treatment and recovery," says Dr. Ariane Marelli, Scientific Director, CIHR-ICRH. "By supporting inclusive, multidisciplinary research, we are helping build a more connected and effective system that improves survival rates and enhances the quality of life for individuals and families affected by cardiac arrest across Canada."

"The importance of funding research like this cannot be overstated. Optimizing brain rehabilitation and recovery post-cardiac arrest is vital to advancing treatment strategies that preserve brain function and long-term quality of life," says Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO, Brain Canada.

Registration for this funding opportunity officially opens today and guidelines are posted on Heart & Stroke's website . Registration will close December 16, 2025. Invited registrants will have until March 17, 2026, to complete their full application.

Funding for the Cardiac Arrest Team Grants has been made possible by Heart & Stroke, Canada's leading health charity devoted to heart disease and stroke, the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada Foundation, and Canada's federal funding agency for health research, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research's Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health.

About Heart & Stroke: Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, with the generous support of our donors, partners and volunteers we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Heartandstroke.ca @HeartandStroke

About Brain Canada: Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. This project is made possible in part thanks to the Canada Brain Research Fund, an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada, through Health Canada, and Brain Canada. To learn more about how Brain Canada accelerates, amplifies and funds brain research, visit Braincanada.ca.

About CIHR-ICRH: The Canadian Institute of Health Research Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health (CIHR-ICRH) invests in research on conditions associated with the heart, lungs, brain (stroke), blood, blood vessels, critical care and sleep. By supporting advances in biological sciences, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, ICRH seeks to protect and improve the health of all Canadians. www.cihr-irsc.gc.ca/e/8663.html

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

