National collaboration to improve outcomes for women after heart-brain events

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke, in partnership with Brain Canada, is proud to announce funding for the third Research Network of Excellence in Women's Heart and/or Brain Health, focused on rehabilitation and recovery following acute heart-brain health events such as stroke, heart attack, and cardiac arrest.

Women recovering from heart-brain events--such as stroke, heart attack, or cardiac arrest--often encounter delays in accessing rehabilitation, lower referral rates, and reduced participation in recovery program compared to men. These inequities are further compounded by social determinants of health, including income, geography, ethnicity, disability, and caregiving responsibilities, which can limit access to culturally safe, gender-responsive care.

"Heart & Stroke is committed to working to transform the health system to ensure all women receive the care they need when it comes to their heart and brain health," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "Thanks to the collaboration with our partners at Brain Canada, and through the generous support of our donors, we are able to bring a third research network to life, supporting women in their rehabilitation and recovery."

This new network builds on two previously funded initiatives--CaNCaM-Preg, led by Dr. Rohan D'Souza (McMaster University), and StrokeGoRed, led by Dr. Amy Yu (Sunnybrook Research Institute, University of Toronto)--which are advancing research into women-specific risk factors and diagnosis and treatment for heart-brain conditions that affect women.

"This latest initiative will ensure women receive care that reflects their unique experiences and needs," says Viviane Poupon, President and CEO, Brain Canada Foundation. "Through our partnership with Heart & Stroke, we're accelerating research that not only improves rehabilitation outcomes but transforms how women's brain health is understood and supported in Canada."

The network will receive $5 million over five years to establish a Canada-wide collaboration of researchers. Its priority is to improve access to heart-brain rehabilitation and recovery programs for women, using a whole-person approach that considers physiological, psychological, emotional, social, and environmental factors. The launch of this funding opportunity marks a continued commitment to addressing systemic inequities in women's health and driving forward research that leads to change.

Registration for this funding opportunity officially opens today, and guidelines are posted on Heart & Stroke's website. Registration will close January 15, 2026. Invited registrants will have until April 9, 2026, to complete their full application.

Funding for the Research Network of Excellence in Women's Heart and/or Brain Health has been made possible by Heart & Stroke, Canada's leading health charity devoted to heart disease and stroke, and the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and the Brain Canada Foundation.

About Heart & Stroke: Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, with the generous support of our donors, partners and volunteers we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Heartandstroke.ca @HeartandStroke

About Brain Canada: Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. This project is made possible in part thanks to the Canada Brain Research Fund, an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada, through Health Canada, and Brain Canada. To learn more about how Brain Canada accelerates, amplifies and funds brain research, visit Braincanada.ca.

Media contacts: Alicia D'Aguiar, Heart & Stroke, 647-426-8410, [email protected]; Jillian Donnelly, Brain Canada, 579-589-9319, [email protected]