OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased the 2025 Federal Budget proposes to make the National School Food Program permanent by introducing legislation and providing $216.6 million in funding per year, starting in 2029–30.

"The funding announced today along with accompanying legislation are important steps to ensure the future of the National School Food Program," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "Healthy food is essential for children's overall heart and brain health."

In the April 2024 budget, the Liberal government committed to $1 billion over five years to fund a national program that would deliver meals to an estimated 400,000 kids annually. School food programs not only provide access to the nutritious food that all students need to learn and grow, they also support families as grocery and other household costs continue to rise.

The budget also signaled a continued commitment to pharmacare. Heart & Stroke urges the government to move on this promise as quickly as possible by signing outstanding bilateral agreements with provinces and territories. Once this is done, the government should expand the national formulary to include prescription medications for heart disease and stroke, starting with cardiovascular medication commonly used by people with diabetes such as prescription drugs for high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Heart & Stroke also welcomes the $1.7 billion to attract international research talent as this will strengthen the overall research ecosystem in Canada.

