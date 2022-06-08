New $30 Million Genomics Initiative Supports Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food System Solutions

Climate change poses a significant risk to our agriculture, aquaculture and food production systems and will increasingly impact the availability of food and other vital resources. Innovative new technologies, products and approaches are required to reduce emissions, maintain productivity and competitiveness and ensure food security at home and abroad.

"This initiative will help us turn genomics research and innovation into solutions that support and strengthen BC's food producers, supply chains and the broader food system," said Pascal Spothelfer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genome British Columbia (Genome BC).

Genome BC is committed to supporting BC-based research funded through this initiative and can provide co-funding up to 25% for eligible projects that are approved for funding by Genome Canada.

Researchers with an interest in this initiative have until June 27th to submit a draft registration to Genome BC. Full details on how to apply are available on the Genome BC website (www.genomebc.ca) under Funding Programs.

Building on 20 years of impact, this major new initiative will mobilize the collective strengths of the Canadian Genomics Enterprise—comprised of Genome Canada and six independent regional Genome Centres across the country, including Genome BC —and the Canadian genomics research and innovation ecosystem. With co-funding from partners, this will result in a $60 million genomics investment to help Canada strengthen climate change resilience and achieve a net-zero carbon future.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of British Columbians by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students, and the public. genomebc.ca

