Protect Your Property: Insurance Experts Share Advice as Flooding Affects Some Communities and Severe Risk Looms in Ontario

Insurance Bureau of Canada urges residents to prepare amid severe flood risk and offers guidance for those affected by spring flooding

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - As parts of Ontario experience spring flooding and others face an imminent risk, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is offering guidance to help residents prepare and providing insurance information for home, car and business owners already impacted.

"We're already seeing significant flooding in a number of communities, with many more facing elevated risk," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, IBC. "For residents impacted by flooding, IBC's Consumer Information Centre has activated its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V-CAMP) program to support home, car and business owners across the region. For those currently under threat, now is the time to take necessary precautions to help protect their properties and reduce potential damage."

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's V-CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel who are on hand at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844‑2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) and [email protected], to help address consumers' general questions about home, business or vehicle insurance.

IBC's Top 10 tips to help protect your property from water damage:

Keep all the floor drains inside your home and the storm sewer grates on your street clear of obstructions. Consider installing a backwater valve when it is possible to do so.



Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and that they direct water away from your home to help prevent flooding in your basement and ice-damming on your roof.



Move valuable items out of your basement to higher levels in your home.



If you have a sump pump, ensure that it is working properly and has a backup power source.



Limit your household water use (including appliances like dishwashers and washing machines) during periods of heavy rainfall to help avoid overwhelming local water and sewer systems.



Clear debris or any remaining snow away from your house, especially basement windows and doorways.



If flooding is imminent, use sandbags or install flood shields or built-up barriers to stop water from entering through basement windows and doors.



Raise large appliances, electrical panels, the furnace and the hot water heater off the basement floor onto wood or cement blocks. This should be done by professionals well in advance of potential flooding. If a flood is imminent, consider anchoring these appliances and protecting them with a floodwall or shield.



If you are away, have a trusted neighbour or friend check your property on a regular basis, inside and out.



If you need to drive, drive according to the conditions and do not drive over flooded roads.

Insurance coverage information for affected residents:

For home, car and business owners that have been affected by flooding, here's what you need to know:

Sewer backup: Water damage in a basement due to sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage: This occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land. It is covered only if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. If you live in a known flood plain or high-flood-hazard area, this coverage may be limited or unavailable.

Roof leaks: Water damage to the interior of your home caused by water entering through a roof leak is typically covered under a standard home insurance policy – but the roof damage itself isn't covered if it's due to wear and tear or poor maintenance

Coastal/storm surge: Home insurance and business insurance policies generally do not cover damage caused by coastal flooding and/or storm surge.

Wind damage: Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This coverage includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings created by a storm.

Additional living expenses: In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Vehicle damage: If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils automobile insurance coverage, damage to vehicles from wind is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

Coverage may vary by insurer and policy. Policyholders are encouraged to review their policy wording and speak with their insurance representative to confirm coverage.

After disaster strikes – tips for starting the claims process:

When it is safe, take these steps to begin the insurance claims process:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative or your insurer's claims department to report your damage.

If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep notes. Be as detailed as possible when documenting damage and providing information.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup.

If you've been displaced, keep the receipts for your additional living expenses. Ask your insurance representative if you are covered for additional living expenses and for what period of time.

For commercial insurance policyholders:

Business interruption coverage is usually triggered by direct physical damage to your business or damage to a neighbouring business that causes your location to be shut down. Consult with your insurance representative to determine whether your business interruption coverage will cover the event.

Policyholders with questions about their individual coverage should contact their insurance representative.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]