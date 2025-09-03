Neutrinos Launches First AI-Native Coreless System of Execution for Insurance Transformation

NEW PLATFORM BRINGS TOGETHER DATA, CONTEXT, AND INTELLIGENT ACTION IN A UNIFIED, REAL-TIME EXECUTION LAYER

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos , a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, today announced the launch of its new AI-Native Coreless System of Execution (CSoE). It is the insurance industry's first platform to deliver enterprise-grade, intelligent execution through data virtualization and metadata streaming.

Insurers have long been hindered by monolithic, outdated core systems that are costly, risky, and delay digital transformation. Neutrinos' AI-Native Coreless System of Execution disrupts this model by using an event-driven, composable architecture coupled with a data fabric layer to create a "hollowed‑out" legacy environment, allowing new capabilities to run virtually on top of existing systems.

With Neutrinos' AI-Native System of Execution, insurers can break down organizational and technical silos, enrich semantic metadata models, and gain a unified 'source of truth' for data without altering their operational core. This virtualized layer acts like a semantic graph or ontology with shared data models, ensuring data consistency for underwriting, claims, case management, and analytics.

Solution Highlights:

Data Fabric Layer: A governed, virtual data layer that abstracts legacy systems and unifies fragmented data, enabling real-time access, interoperability, and actionable insights across systems.

A governed, virtual data layer that abstracts legacy systems and unifies fragmented data, enabling real-time access, interoperability, and actionable insights across systems. Event‑Driven Architecture: Modular services for underwriting, claims, and distribution connected via APIs and events, delivering scalability, agility, and resilience.

Modular services for underwriting, claims, and distribution connected via APIs and events, delivering scalability, agility, and resilience. Agentic Orchestration & Lineage: Enables building of powerful automation, plus built-in observability to fuel faster, smarter decision-making across workflows.

Enables building of powerful automation, plus built-in observability to fuel faster, smarter decision-making across workflows. Enterprise-Grade Governance: Supports compliance, data lineage, audit readiness, and secure integration to meet regulatory and security mandates.

"We drive business agility while avoiding painful, expensive and risky legacy overhauls," said Suresh Chandrashekaran, Co-founder and CTO of Neutrinos. "This AI-Native System of Execution enables true enterprise-scale transformation while extending the value of existing systems."

Neutrinos is actively helping insurers across North America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific to implement this transformation. Request a demo here.

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is the leading AI-powered intelligent automation platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. At the core of our offering is the industry's most advanced agentic AI composer and orchestrator, designed specifically to automate and optimize complex, end-to-end insurance processes. From underwriting and claims to distribution, our platform empowers insurers with deep domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to drive faster innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless omni-channel experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532156/Neutrinos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Neutrinos