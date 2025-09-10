American Public Life (APL) Selects Neutrinos to Power Core Modernization Across Group Benefits Business

AI-powered platform to support new business, policy, and billing for APL's group benefit products, including life, health, and supplemental lines.

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos, a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, today announced its selection by American Public Life Insurance Company (APL) to support a transformation of its group benefits business. APL is building on over 80 years of broker-first excellence as it embarks on a bold transformation to modernize its business processes. The partnership will focus on creating a modern foundation for new business, policy administration, and billing across group insurance products, including Accident, Cancer, Critical Illness, Disability, Gap, Hospital Indemnity, and Term Life.

Built in a coreless architecture and powered by APL's unified Data Hub as the backbone, this approach establishes a flexible, future-ready environment where data, policy, and billing capabilities are seamlessly orchestrated without the constraints of traditional core systems. By leveraging the Data Hub's central role, the Neutrinos platform integrates and automates critical workflows across enrollment, servicing, billing, and broker management, enhancing speed, scalability, and service in group benefits.

"We're very excited to partner with Neutrinos to build one of the most significant foundational components of our technology transformation," said Susan Relland, JD, President of Operations at APL. "In our old environment, automation was nearly impossible and manual processes and years of customization constrained growth. Our goal is to provide a 10x better customer service experience, delivering the speed, accuracy, and connectivity our brokers and policyholders expect, while preserving the personal touch that has defined us over the past 80 years."

"We're honored that APL has chosen Neutrinos as a strategic partner for such a visionary transformation," said Ramya Babu, Co-Founder and President of U.S. Business at Neutrinos. "Our platform is built for exactly these kinds of challenges, enabling full system integration, end-to-end automation, and long-term solutions that reduce friction, improve accuracy, and set the stage for future growth."

