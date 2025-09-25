Neutrinos Wins Globee Award for Enterprise AI-driven Automation Innovation

Recognized for platform innovation and accelerating AI adoption across the insurance industry

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos , a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, today announced that it has been awarded the Silver Globee® Business Award in the Enterprise AI-driven Automation Innovation category at the 17th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation.

This recognition underscores the breakthrough innovation of the Neutrinos AI-Native Intelligent Automation Platform and its accelerating adoption in the insurance sector. Notable new customer wins this year include a tier-one global life insurer in the United States and a Fortune 500 insurer across 8 countries in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

"Insurers across the globe are demonstrating that AI adoption in insurance is no longer experimental - it's about how to operationalize, drive measurable outcomes at scale," said Samik Ghosh, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer at Neutrinos. "Winning the Globee is a validation not just of Neutrinos' innovation, but of the bold insurers partnering with us to showcase how AI-driven automation can fundamentally reshape insurance."

The Globee® Awards for Innovation, known globally as the Golden Bridge Awards®, recognize those who are introducing new ideas, methods, and technologies that transform industries and society. Professionals from around the world participated in the judging process with a diverse panel of 250+ judges representing a wide spectrum of industries and expertise. See the complete list of 2025 winners here .

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is the leading AI-powered intelligent automation platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. At the core of our offering is the industry's most advanced agentic AI composer and orchestrator, designed specifically to automate and optimize complex, end-to-end insurance processes. From underwriting and claims to distribution, our platform empowers insurers with deep domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to drive faster innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless omni-channel experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

About the Globee® Awards:

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business), Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com .

