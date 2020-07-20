NeuPath Health Inc. Virtually Opens The Market
Jul 20, 2020, 10:44 ET
TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Brady Fletcher, Head of TSX Venture Exchange joined Grant Connelly, Chief Executive Officer, NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV: NPTH) and his team to celebrate the Company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
NeuPath is Canada's largest service provider in the highly fragmented chronic pain management market and operates 12 chronic pain management clinics across Ontario under two leading brands, CPM – Centres for Pain Management and InMedic Creative Medicine. NeuPath's mission is to provide patients with the care and tools they need to live a complete and fulfilled life; to reclaim the daily life activities that have been taken by injury or illness. For more information visit: https://www.neupath.com/
