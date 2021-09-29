Network Media Group to Participate in Virtual One-on-One Meetings at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) ("Network" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference, October 5-7, 2021.

Lytham Partners is one of the country's leading investor relations firms. Their investor conferences are an ideal platform for bringing public companies and investors together in real-time through virtual presentations and 1x1 meetings with a focus on communicating positioning and strategies for the year ahead and beyond.

For shareholders or potential new investors to arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at https://lythampartners.com/virtual/

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for EPIX with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the 2019 San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry. Network's work has also been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, Realscreen Awards, Gemini Awards, Leo Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival (Silverdocs), San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include A&E, AHC, AMC, AppleTV+, Discovery Channel, CBC, CMT, Crave, CTV, Entertainment One, EPIX, Fremantle, HBO Canada, History Channel, iTunes, Lionsgate, National Geographic, NBC Peacock, Paramount Network, Sky, Sundance TV, Thunderbird, TMN, Virgil Entertainment, and YouTube Originals.

Network's offices, production and post production facilities are located in Vancouver and Los Angeles, and the company is represented by ICM Partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

For further information: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, [email protected]