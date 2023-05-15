NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CURTIS WHITE AS PRESIDENT OF NETWORK MEDIA GROUP

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis White as President of Network Media Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curtis to the leadership team at Network," said Ali Pejman, Chairman of Network Media Group. "His unique set of skills and experience in media and the capital markets will be an invaluable addition as we evolve our boutique studio into a global content leader."

Curtis was part of the founding group at Thunderbird Entertainment (TSXV: TBRD), one of Canada's most successful multi-platform content studios. Curtis spent more than a decade with Thunderbird steering the company's Business Development, Corporate Finance, and Investor Relations initiatives.

Curtis White states: "I am excited to be appointed President of Network Media Group. Network's commitment to quality and authenticity is apparent throughout its growing body of superior-quality work. My focus will be to support this creative group with a capital market strategy that will provide the resources to scale, and that delivers optimal value to shareholders."

Curtis has been consulting with Network for the past 18 months as a Business Development Executive pursuing a number of strategic opportunities for the Company.

"It has been a tremendous pleasure working with Curtis over the past couple of years," said Derik Murray, Founder and CEO of Network Entertainment. "As President, his experience and vision will be laser-focused on enhancing Network's capital market aspirations. This is an important and needed step forward for Network."

Since 2019, Mr. White has been a Managing Partner of Caliber Ventures, a B.C.-based venture capital group that provides financing and advisory services for emerging technology and media companies. Caliber's investments and activities have spanned a number of sectors, including film and television, artificial intelligence, fan engagement tools, advertising, and insurance technology.

Mr. White is a graduate of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Finance (Honours).

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

