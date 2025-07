NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to the news release dated June 2, 2025, the appointment of Kevin Ma as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Kevin is currently the principal of Calibre Capital Partners Corp., a corporate finance advisory firm, and has over 19 years of financial management and public company experience. Mr. Ma holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia and a Diploma in Accounting from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Ma currently serves as an officer and/or director of several publicly listed and private companies under Calibre Capital's portfolio of clients.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

For additional information, visit: www.networkentertainment.ca

Curtis White, President, Interim CFO