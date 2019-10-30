Network Media Group Announces Q3, 2019 Results and Record Backlog

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX: NTE.V) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or "the Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended August 31, 2019 ("Q3 2019"), including revenues of $787,694, net loss of $324,353 and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $56,390 and backlog of $25.2M. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

CFO Darren Battersby stated: "We are seeing record levels of contracted projects, an expanding development slate, and our projects continue to attract a very high caliber of talent. We anticipate delivering a strong finish to fiscal 2019 and are motivated by how our Company is strategically positioned for growth in fiscal 2020."

The operational highlights for Network's Q3 2019 include the following highlights:

Record Backlog. Contracted future revenues of $14.3M to be recorded in the next six months and another $10.9M to be recorded in the following six months;

Contracted future revenues of to be recorded in the next six months and another to be recorded in the following six months; New Docu-Series in Partnership with Tyra Banks and Quibi. Partnered with Tyra Banks on a new 18-episode docu-series, BEAUTY , with an anticipated exclusive debut in Q2 2020 on Quibi. Quibi is a mobile-first streaming platform founded by former Disney chairman and Dreamworks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman ;

Partnered with on a new 18-episode docu-series, , with an anticipated exclusive debut in Q2 2020 on Quibi. Quibi is a mobile-first streaming platform founded by former Disney chairman and Dreamworks founder and former Hewlett Packard CEO ; Delivery of I Am Patrick Swayze. I Am Patrick Swayze premiered on Paramount Network in the quarter;

premiered on Paramount Network in the quarter; People Magazine Feature Article. I Am Patrick Swayze was an inside feature article for the magazine on August 26, 2019 ;

was an inside feature article for the magazine on ; Winner of Grand Prize at San Antonio Film Festival. I Am Patrick Swayze wins the Festival Grand Prize award at the San Antonio Film Festival (SAFILM) on August 2, 2019 ;

wins the Festival Grand Prize award at the Film Festival (SAFILM) on ; Most-Watched Personality Documentary of 2019 . I Am Patrick Swayze averaged 1.1M total viewers, topping Free Solo as cable's most-watched personality documentary on linear TV for 2019;

. averaged total viewers, topping as cable's most-watched personality documentary on linear TV for 2019; #1 Most-Social Special. I Am Patrick Swayze ranked as the #1 most-social special across all of TV for August 18 , while also trending as the top hashtag on Twitter.

The financial results for Network's Q3 2019 include the following highlights:

Revenues of $787,694 (2018 - $889,221 );

(2018 - ); Net loss of $324,353 - $0.00 per share (2018 – net income of $41,792 - $0.00 per share);

- per share (2018 – net income of - per share); Adjusted EBITDA of negative $56,390 - $0.00 per share (2018 – positive $383,945 - $0.00 per share).

The Company's slate of projects in production include: a feature documentary I Am Jackie O to be released on Paramount Network; the eight-episode documentary series on Artificial Intelligence starring Robert Downey Jr., to be streamed on YouTube; and an 18-episode documentary series, BEAUTY, starring Tyra Banks to be released on Quibi. Additionally, the Company has several projects poised to commence preproduction which will be announced over the coming months and will contribute to Network's continued financial success and global brand recognition.

The Company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and senior officers of the corporation under the Company's stock option plan, exercisable at $0.15 for a period of five years.

Network has a full slate of films and series in current production, including a feature documentary on Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and a multi-part documentary series for YouTube on Artificial Intelligence in partnership with Robert Downey Jr. The Company's most recent releases include Punk, a 4-part series for Epix, Executive Produced by John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, and the feature documentary I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival. Network's latest documentary, I Am Patrick Swayze, premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival in August, winning the Festival Grand Prize. Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include: A&E, CBC, Crave, Epix, Fremantle, HBO Canada, Lionsgate, National Geographic, Paramount Network, Thunderbird, and YouTube Premium. The Company's work has been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Leos, Realscreen Awards, the Gemini Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, the AFI Docs Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

