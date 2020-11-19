Network Media Group Announces Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) ("Network" or "the Company") will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") at the offices of Regus LLP, Suite 1480 – 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 3E8, on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) for the following purposes:

1. To table the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for its financial year ended November 30, 2019, together with the report of the auditor thereon and the related management's discussion and analysis; 2. To fix the number of directors to be elected at six (6); 3. To elect directors of the Company; and 4. To appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

NOTE OF CAUTION concerning COVID-19 Outbreak

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19"), to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders and employees, the Company requests that shareholders not attend the AGM in person. The AGM can accommodate no more than three (3) shareholders in person. Attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and will require attendees to observe all established health and safety protocols.

Network will be hosting a virtual management presentation at 12:00 PM (PST) at the end of the AGM which can be accessed by all shareholders here: Click For Management Presentation

Dial by location information below: Meeting ID: 817 4670 3257 +1 929 205 6099 US +1 778 907 2071 Canada

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

Network has a full slate of films and series in current production, including a feature documentary on legendary director Alfred Hitchcock. The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for EPIX with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the 2019 San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry. Network's work has also been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, Realscreen Awards, Gemini Awards, Leo Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival (Silverdocs), San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include A&E, AHC, AMC, AppleTV+, Discovery Channel, CBC, CMT, Crave, CTV, Entertainment One, EPIX, Fremantle, HBO Canada, History Channel, iTunes, Lionsgate, National Geographic, NBC Peacock, Paramount Network, Sky, Sundance TV, Thunderbird, TMN, Virgil Entertainment, and YouTube Originals.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

