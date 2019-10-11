Network Media Group Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Officers

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX: NTE.V) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or "the Company") announces that the six candidates put forward by management for election to the Board of Directors of the Company, as set out in its Management Information Circular dated September 11, 2019, were duly elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "AGM").

The shareholders were represented in person or by proxy by 8,948,530 common shares, representing 12.27% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Immediately following the close of the AGM, the Board of Directors confirmed the appointment of the Company's officers, whose names and respective offices are as follows:

Derik Murray, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Gertz, President & Chief Operating Officer

Darren Battersby, Chief Financial Officer

Frank Anderson, Executive Chairman

Steve Kotlowitz, Director

Dr. Greg Zeschuk, Director

Mike McIsaac, Director

The Company received disinterested shareholder approval to increase the number of options available for grant up to 14,581,074 under the Company's 20% "fixed" number Share Option Plan subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Baker Tilly WM LLP was re-elected as the auditor of the Company for a period until the 2020 AGM.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, produces, and delivers award winning programming to television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world class casts, with visually cinematic and richly crafted storytelling, which is consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

Network has a full slate of films and series in current production, including a feature documentary on Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and a multi-part documentary series for YouTube on Artificial Intelligence in partnership with Robert Downey Jr. The Company's most recent releases include Punk, a 4-part series for Epix, Executive Produced by John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, and the feature documentary I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival. Network's latest documentary, I Am Patrick Swayze, premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival in August, winning the Festival Grand Prize. Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include: A&E, CBC, Crave, Epix, Fremantle, HBO Canada, Lionsgate, National Geographic, Paramount Network, Thunderbird, and YouTube Premium. The Company's work has been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Leos, Realscreen Awards, the Gemini Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, the AFI Docs Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

