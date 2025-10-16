NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") today reported the resignation of Tim Gamble from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Gamble was appointed to the board in September 2021.

Network CEO, Derik Murray, stated: "On behalf of myself and Network, I would like to thank Tim for his contributions throughout his tenure at the Company, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

For additional information, visit: www.networkentertainment.ca

Curtis White, President